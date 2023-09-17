Triple Performance

Red candles Massimo Boncompagni Experts

The "Red candles" are the key to anticipating the market and earning on the retracement. It works with every currency pair, currently maximizing the power of the "Red candles," we are using it on the EUR/USD pair, 1-minute time frame. You can customize it as you prefer, to better adapt it to your needs. Imagine capturing the perfect moment, entering when the market shouts "Now!" We wait for 10 consecutive red candles, and with an additional 0.06 drop. For any information, contact me.