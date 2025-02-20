Scout The Smart Hunter

Looking to trade without technical complications? Scout The Smart Hunter is designed for you: A loyal companion that combines intelligence and prudence, ideal for those prioritizing capital protection while exploring market opportunities.

Why Choose Scout?

  • No advanced technical analysis needed · You don’t need to interpret complex charts. Not all moving average crossover signals are worth using—Scout selects them for you based on market momentum.
  • Automatic protection · A flexible stop loss (configurable via candlesticks or fixed distance) and a dynamic trailing stop guard your account like a watchdog, even when prices turn unpredictable.
  • Smart profit-taking · Fixed take profit or stop loss multiplier? Choose how to close trades with a system that adjusts targets based on risk.

Features That Set Scout Apart

  • Self-adjusting RSI · Scout automatically filters out weak signals—no manual level adjustments required.
  • Early Scaling · Lock in partial profits early. Close portions of your position gradually to secure gains without missing opportunities.
  • Stress-free customization · Prefer light or dark chart colors? Even the trailing stop’s color adapts to your visual style!
  • Advanced Risk Management · The combination of Maximum Volume and Risk Limit intelligently adjusts your position size, ensuring that your risk stays within your set parameters. For more details, visit Position Size and Risk Management.
Test Before You Risk
  • Try the free demo · Experience risk-free how Scout operates using MetaTrader 5’s Strategy Tester.
  • Pre-optimized configurations · Download ready-to-use setups or customize them via our User Guide.

Built for Prudent Traders
Scout doesn’t promise extraordinary profits, but it offers a key advantage: integrated risk management systems to prevent losing streaks from impacting your account. Perfect for those seeking consistency, not miracles.

Scout: Your Algorithmic Trading Partner
Ready to trade with more confidence and fewer complications? Download Scout The Smart Hunter and discover how an EA can become your ally in hunting opportunities—without risking hard-earned capital. Try it today and join a community of traders who prioritize intelligence over luck.

Starting point: EURUSD H1 · Adaptable to other assets and timeframes

Scout The Smart Hunter: Because in trading, the best strategy is one that protects your capital.


