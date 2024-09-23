A professional Expert Advisor designed for trading any instrument of the Metatrader 4 platform.

Work Features:



A large number of input parameters, with a wide range of settings, allow you to work on all instruments with any broker trading conditions.

Depending on trading conditions, it can work with direct market positions or dynamic pending orders.

When switching the corresponding input parameter, the Expert Advisor always opens only one trading position at a time, or it can open many positions, the number of which is determined by the market situation.

The built-in money management system allows you to automatically calculate the volume of trading positions, if necessary, can trade with a fixed volume.

Control and maintenance of trading orders and positions opened by an Expert Advisor make it possible to work together with other Expert Advisors without interfering with their work.

If necessary, the expert can control and maintain not only his own positions and orders, but also those opened manually, as well as positions and orders of other expert advisors.

Tracking spread spread and slippage allows you to make accurate entries and avoid unreasonable losses.

Trading positions always have a fixed level of expected profit and a dynamic loss limit level, which has many settings to reduce risks when trading, if necessary, the loss limit level can be fixed.

The Expert Advisor can be installed on the charts of multiple trading instruments, which will work simultaneously, regardless of each other.

To install an expert advisor, the recommended timeframe is M5.

The default settings are for brokers with good trading conditions, low spread, good execution and minimal slippage.