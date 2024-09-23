Magnat

A professional Expert Advisor designed for trading any instrument of the Metatrader 4 platform.

Work Features:

A large number of input parameters, with a wide range of settings, allow you to work on all instruments with any broker trading conditions.
Depending on trading conditions, it can work with direct market positions or dynamic pending orders.
When switching the corresponding input parameter, the Expert Advisor always opens only one trading position at a time, or it can open many positions, the number of which is determined by the market situation.
The built-in money management system allows you to automatically calculate the volume of trading positions, if necessary, can trade with a fixed volume.
Control and maintenance of trading orders and positions opened by an Expert Advisor make it possible to work together with other Expert Advisors without interfering with their work.
If necessary, the expert can control and maintain not only his own positions and orders, but also those opened manually, as well as positions and orders of other expert advisors.
Tracking spread spread and slippage allows you to make accurate entries and avoid unreasonable losses.
Trading positions always have a fixed level of expected profit and a dynamic loss limit level, which has many settings to reduce risks when trading, if necessary, the loss limit level can be fixed.
The Expert Advisor can be installed on the charts of multiple trading instruments, which will work simultaneously, regardless of each other.
To install an expert advisor, the recommended timeframe is M5.
The default settings are for brokers with good trading conditions, low spread, good execution and minimal slippage.

    Input parameters description:

    Input options:
    • OneTrade - Trade mode switch, one position or many.
    • EntryMaTf - Timeframe of the instrument chart for calculating the Moving Average directional indicator.
    • EntryMaPeriod - Period for calculating the Moving Average directional indicator.
    • EntryMaMethod - The averaging method for calculating the Moving Average directional indicator.
    • EntryMaAppliedPrice - The price used to calculate the Moving Average directional indicator.
    • EntryMaShift - Shift of the value of the Moving Average guide indicator relative to the current bar.
    • EntryMaPoint - Deviation value of the Moving Average guide indicator.
    • EntryAtrTf - Instrument chart timeframe for calculating the ATR indicator.
    • EntryAtrPeriod - Period for calculating the ATR indicator.
    • EntryAtrShift - Shift of the ATR indicator value relative to the current bar.
    • EntryAtrPoint - ATR indicator deviation value.
    • EntryAnalyzer - Depth of market analysis.
    • EntryPoint - Deviation value in market analysis.
    • EntryPeriod - Settlement period for market analysis.
    • EntryFiltr - Market analysis deviation filter.
    • EntryIndex - Index of market analysis deviations.
    Stop options:
    • StopLoss - Fixed level of loss limit.
    • StopMA - Switch to use the dynamic level of loss limitation.
    • StopMaTf - Timeframe of the Moving Average indicator tool chart for calculating the dynamic loss limit level.
    • StopMaPeriod - Period of the Moving Average indicator for calculating the dynamic stop loss level.
    • StopMaMethod - Averaging method of the Moving Average indicator for calculating the dynamic stop loss level.
    • StopMaAppliedPrice - The price of the Moving Average indicator used to calculate the dynamic stop loss level.
    • StopMaShift - Shift of the value of the Moving Average indicator for calculating the dynamic level of loss limit, relative to the current bar.
    • StopMaPoint - Deviation of the Moving Average indicator for calculating the dynamic stop loss level.
    • TakeProfit - Fixed level of expected profit.
    Stop orders options:
    • StopOrders - Switch for using pending orders.
    • StopOrdersOpen - Opening distance for pending orders.
    • StopOrdersTrailing - Trailing distance for pending orders.
    • StopOrdersStepTrailing - Trailing step for pending orders.
    Trailing options:
    • AllTrailing - Switch of trailing mode of all unidirectional positions relative to the trading position most distant from the current price.
    • ZeroProfitAllTrailing - Enabling the trailing mode for all unidirectional positions, relative to the zero profit level. (When enabled, it is used as a priority).
    • StartTrailing - Distance to start trailing positions relative to the opening price.
    • StopTrailing - Position trailing distance.
    • StepTrailing - Position trailing step.
    Trade options:
    • PriorityMaTf - Instrument chart timeframe for calculating the determining Moving Average indicator.
    • PriorityMaPeriod - Period for calculating the determining Moving Average indicator.
    • PriorityMaMethod - Averaging method for calculating the defining indicator Moving Average.
    • PriorityMaAppliedPrice - The price used to calculate the defining Moving Average indicator.
    • PriorityMaShift - Shift of the value of the defining Moving Average indicator relative to the current bar.
    • PriorityMaPoint - Deviation value of the defining Moving Average indicator.
    • MoneyManagementSwitch - Money management system switch, if set to false, trading is carried out with a fixed volume.
    • MoneyManagement - The value of the automatic calculation of the volume of trade, as a percentage of the current account balance.
    • FixedVolume - Fixed trading volume.
    • IndividualNumber - Individual number of the expert, to control orders and positions, if the value is 0, orders opened manually are accompanied.
    • MaximalSpread - The maximum allowed spread for opening positions.
    • EntrySlippage - The slippage control value.
    • ExpertInformation - Expert information panel switch.
    • EntryComments - Comment for opening orders and positions.


