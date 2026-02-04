Forex Trader Bot

Forex Trader Bot is a powerful Advanced Expert Advisor for Breakout and Trend Strategies is an intelligent Expert Advisor developed to capitalize on breakout and trend-following opportunities in today’s volatile forex markets. Built with a robust algorithmic structure and smart risk management protocols, this EA is tailored for traders who demand both precision and reliability in automated trading. Unlike conventional EA's, Forex Trader Bot does not rely on outdated tactics such as grid systems, martingale strategies, or hedging. Instead, it employs a clean and calculated single-entry approach supported by a dynamic framework of filters and risk controls.


Key Features and Benefits:

    Algorithmic Precision: Executes trades based on real-time market structure, breakout patterns, and volatility conditions.
    No Martingale or Grid: Each trade is placed independently, with strict risk per trade settings to avoid overexposure.
    Modern Market Optimization: Specifically optimized for post-2025 financial conditions, reflecting recent economic shifts and volatility regimes.
    Backtest Integrity: Backtesting is relevant only from 2025 onward to ensure realistic performance that aligns with current market behavior.
    Day Trading and Swing Trading: Does not require constant monitoring


Strategy Logic in Detail:

    Breakout Identification: The EA scans price action to detect potential breakout zones using support and resistance analysis over a customizable period, default periods is (20). Trades are only initiated when these levels are breached with sufficient momentum.
    Trend Direction Confirmation: To enhance trade accuracy, the bot filters all signals through a trend confirmation system. Trades are only executed when breakout is confirmed and trend is in the same direction of the breakout, reducing false entries in choppy or counter-trend markets.
    Volatility Filtering with ATR: A built-in Average True Range (ATR) filter ensures trades are only placed in markets with sufficient price movement. This avoids unnecessary risk during periods of low volatility or market stagnation.
    Advanced trailing stop logic: The EA incorporates an intelligent trailing stop mechanism that closes the position in the event of a sudden market reversal, closing positions in profit and minimizing the risk on reversals.


Adjustable parameters

    BreakoutPeriod: Defines the period of the last 20 H1 candles for support/resistance detection.
    ATR Threshold: Sets the minimum volatility required to trigger a trade.
    RiskPerTrade: Determines the maximum percentage of account equity at risk for each trade.
    TakeProfitPoints: Allows a fixed take profit or automatic target based on a predefined risk-return ratio (Ratio 2:1).
    Trading Hours: Customize traging hours or allow EA to run 24/7.



Recommended Settings and Compatibility

    Currency Pairs: Optimized for EURUSD and GBPUSD.
    Timeframe: M30 recommended.
    Minimum Deposit: $100 for 1% risk with maximum 0.05 lot size.
    Raccomended Deposit: $200 for 1% risk with maximum 0.1 lot size.
    VPS is strongly recommended to ensure stable operation and reduce latency.
    Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).


BONUS TEMPLATE: https://shorturl.at/Nsslv

Reliable and Proven Logic:

    Built from market-validated trading principles using a clean and modular codebase.
    Real-Time Monitoring Dashboard: Visualize insights into trade performance as drawdown, equity, daily profit, hours, daily trades, open lots.
    Error Recovery Mechanism: Automatically resumes trading after platform restarts or VPS disruptions.
    No Hidden Risks: The bot avoids dangerous strategies and uses transparent logic based on measurable indicators.


Forex Trader Bot is ideal for both beginner and professional traders seeking a stable, strategy-based EA built for real-world market conditions.

Automate your trading and gain an edge with a system that prioritizes safety, precision, and long-term profitability.
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Stanislav Tomilov
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Elif Kaya
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Experts
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
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