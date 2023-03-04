I Generator

Income Generator


Forex Robot

 

Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal Trading.


https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4


The default settings are already profitable. But you can test and adjust the files to your needs.


You can also join the Telegram Channel here


https://t.me/+Ft3Q8y4akvxjN2Jk



  • 100 % automated
  • different settings available
  • simple TP and SL
  • Trailing Stop
  • Martingale
  • For ALL Pairs
  • For All Time Frames

Perfect to catch overbought and over sold trends in the market.

The EA uses 3 different indicator to execute the trade.

Perfect for longterm investment.


That one works also on Cent Accounts .

I wish every single trader the maximum success. But please trade responsible.

Good luck to everyone of you.


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Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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5 (2)
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5 (2)
Experts
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Experts
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Steve Zoeger
Experts
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Steve Zoeger
Experts
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Steve Zoeger
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Steve Zoeger
Experts
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Steve Zoeger
Experts
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Steve Zoeger
Experts
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Steve Zoeger
Experts
The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
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Steve Zoeger
Experts
This is an fully automated Forex EA  Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency Pairs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. Be aware that using a different Broker can result in different results . I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
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