The10 Movenge averege

The ten moving average expert advisor is an idea worth trying. Instead of trading in one unified contract, I tried to divide it into ten parts, each part linked to a moving average, starting from moving average 10 to 100.
You can change the settings of the movers according to your desire
Be sure that in the sideways direction, not all of your deals will be losing. Rather, a number of deals will be profitable and others will be losers, and perhaps a tie, and this is good.
The big surprise is that once the trend catches you, you will compensate for all your losses exponentially, the greater the strength of the trend.
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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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