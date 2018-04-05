Drone of Market MT5

Drone of Market It is a system, which analyzes the market with perspective and performs surgical operations where there is a greater chance of success, has a multilotage algorithm that helps to win the battle against the market.

This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination.

Drone of Market is a multiple trade and multiple lot system, adjusting these parameters within the algorithm to get you to your destination to win the market.

Drone of Market - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.

The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm used, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the algorithm.

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions.

The system is very intuitive and you only have to adjust 4 parameters.

Drone of Market it It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.

Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

Input parameters:



Magic Number of the EA : One different number for pair. MIN LOT, INITIAL LOT IS DOUBLE OF THIS LOT : The lot that is entered in the field does not correspond to the initial is the minimum lot used in the algorithm, the system will start the algorithm using double lot of the field and depending on whether the market evolution, go performing operations with different lots. Factor of init the power contratrend algorithm : This parameter regulates the moment when a single order is no longer used in the coverage algorithm and orders begin to be added, the number of orders is not infinite, it is regulated by the algorithm that makes very high parameters do not have. Factor of Volume control of the countertrend algorithm: This parameter regulates the maximum lotage of the algorithm based on a unit that would be the minimum batch of the pair, it is not the maximum lotage of the robot but in function of which it makes the decisions, it is not a continuous parameter.

This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading. I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

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Disclaimer Even though Forex promises big profits quickly, it carries high risks. Impressive Backtest results with past data do not guarantee that it will produce the same thing in the future.





