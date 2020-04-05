Aurevyne Phoenix EA

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AUREVYNE PHOENIX EURUSD EA

Aurevyne Phoenix is a fully automated EURUSD Expert Advisor built around three independent trading modules.

The system combines trend continuation, session-based movement and range reversion. A quarterly shadow-performance gate continuously evaluates which modules are eligible to open new positions.

Phoenix operates internally on the H1 timeframe and follows a controlled, Stop-Loss-based risk model.

MORE THAN SIX YEARS OF HISTORICAL TESTING

The historical test presented for Phoenix covers the period from 1 January 2020 to 7 July 2026.

This period includes the exceptional EURUSD volatility surrounding the COVID-19 market shock, followed by several distinctly different market regimes.

In this specific historical simulation, the default Conservative profile produced a positive result in every completed calendar year from 2020 through 2025. The partial 2026 period was also positive through 7 July 2026.

These figures are Strategy Tester results, not live trading results, and do not predict future performance.

Historical Test Environment

Symbol: EURUSD

Internal timeframe: H1

Test period: 2020.01.01 to 2026.07.07

Initial deposit: EUR 100,000

Leverage: 1:100

History quality: 100 percent

Ticks processed: 100,389,133

Total trades: 418

Conservative Profile — 0.50 Percent Risk

Historical net result: EUR 30,970.52

Profit factor: 1.28

Maximum balance drawdown: 5.99 percent

Maximum equity drawdown: 6.55 percent

Recovery factor: 3.57

Winning trades: 50.72 percent

Aggressive Profile — 1.00 Percent Risk

Historical net result: EUR 69,545.62

Profit factor: 1.27

Maximum balance drawdown: 11.68 percent

Maximum equity drawdown: 12.73 percent

Recovery factor: 3.15

Winning trades: 50.72 percent

The Conservative profile is the default and recommended starting point.

The Aggressive profile produced higher historical returns but also materially higher drawdown. It is therefore not presented as suitable for accounts with strict fixed drawdown limits.

THREE INDEPENDENT TRADING MODULES

Phoenix evaluates three separate trading concepts:

Long Breakout

Identifies selected bullish continuation conditions around important market structure.

Short Session

Evaluates selected bearish continuation opportunities during defined market sessions.

Range Reversion

Identifies temporary price extensions during selected lower-trend market conditions.

Every module has its own signal state, position tracking and exit management.

A quarterly shadow-performance gate evaluates the frozen research logic and may temporarily prevent individual modules from opening new positions when their eligibility conditions are not met.

CONTROLLED TRADE MANAGEMENT

Every Phoenix position is opened with a calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Position size is calculated from:

Current account equity

Selected risk profile

Actual Stop-Loss distance

Broker-provided symbol specifications

Account currency and conversion data

Phoenix does not use:

Martingale position sizing

Grid recovery

Averaging down

Unlimited trade chains

Recovery lot multiplication

External trading signals

DLL files

WebRequest services

SELECTABLE RISK PROFILES

PHOENIX CONSERVATIVE 05

Uses 0.50 percent calculated risk per individual trade.

This is the default and recommended starting profile.

PHOENIX AGGRESSIVE 10

Uses 1.00 percent calculated risk per individual trade.

This setting can create materially higher account fluctuations and historical drawdown.

PHOENIX CUSTOM RISK

Allows the user to select an individual risk value above zero and up to 1.00 percent per trade.

Up to three independent module positions may coexist on a hedging account. Total open exposure can therefore exceed the selected risk of one individual position.

Actual losses may also exceed calculated risk because of price gaps, slippage, commissions, execution delays and individual broker conditions.

OPTIONAL SAFETY GUARDS

Phoenix includes two optional entry guards:

Daily equity-loss guard

Floating drawdown guard

When triggered, these guards prevent Phoenix from opening additional positions.

They do not force-close existing trades and cannot guarantee a fixed daily or maximum account drawdown. Existing positions continue to follow their original management rules.

The optional guards were disabled during the historical reference tests stated above.

AUREVYNE CONTROL DASHBOARD

The integrated AUREVYNE dashboard provides a clear overview of the current EA status directly on the chart.

It displays:

Current operating status

Selected risk profile

Open Phoenix positions

Total Phoenix volume

Current floating result

Daily equity loss

Floating drawdown

Current spread

Configured broker-clock shift

Status of all three trading modules

Active historical research quarter

The Pause New Entries control prevents Phoenix from opening additional trades while all existing positions remain actively managed.

The pause state is retained after restarting MetaTrader 5.

The dashboard can also be minimized and adjusted through the available display settings.

ACCOUNT AND BROKER REQUIREMENTS

Trading symbol: EURUSD

Common broker suffixes are supported

Internal strategy timeframe: H1

Recommended account type: Hedging

Netting accounts are supported with limitations

Standard four-digit and five-digit EURUSD quotes are supported

A stable low-spread or raw-spread trading environment is recommended

Maximum entry spread: 12 research points, equivalent to 1.2 standard EURUSD pips

The historical reference test used a hedging account.

Results on a netting account may differ because only one EURUSD symbol position can exist at the same time.

Phoenix supports different account currencies for its live risk calculation. The internal shadow-performance gate continues to use its frozen EUR-denominated research ledger.

INSTALLATION

Install Phoenix through the MQL5 Market. Attach the EA to an EURUSD chart. Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5. Allow automated trading inside the EA settings. Select the Conservative profile for the recommended initial setup. Keep Research Clock Shift at zero unless a verified broker-server adjustment is required. Ensure that EURUSD H1 history back to January 2020 is available. Test Phoenix with the intended broker and account conditions before considering live deployment.

The selected chart timeframe does not change the internal H1 strategy calculations. Using an H1 chart is recommended for the clearest visual setup.

If the dashboard displays H1 DATA REQUIRED or LOAD H1 HISTORY, download the missing EURUSD H1 history and allow Phoenix to rebuild its internal shadow ledger before trading.

EARLY ACCESS AND FORWARD VALIDATION

Phoenix is being released as an Early Access version while public live forward validation is established.

Historical tests and live monitoring should always be evaluated separately.

Broker spreads, commissions, swaps, execution quality, latency, account mode and available price history may cause results to differ from the historical reference test.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Test the product carefully and use only risk appropriate for your personal financial situation.





Important Trading Expectations

Phoenix is a selective EA, not a high-frequency trading system. The historical reference test produced 418 trades between January 2020 and July 2026. Trading activity is not evenly distributed, and quiet periods without new positions are normal. No minimum number of trades or future return is guaranteed. For the recommended starting configuration, use EURUSD, the Conservative profile and a hedging account.