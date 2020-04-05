Aurevyne Phoenix EA

  • Early Access users are encouraged to report any problems directly. Every message will be reviewed carefully, and confirmed issues will be investigated and addressed promptly.
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    AUREVYNE PHOENIX EURUSD EA

    Aurevyne Phoenix is a fully automated EURUSD Expert Advisor built around three independent trading modules.

    The system combines trend continuation, session-based movement and range reversion. A quarterly shadow-performance gate continuously evaluates which modules are eligible to open new positions.

    Phoenix operates internally on the H1 timeframe and follows a controlled, Stop-Loss-based risk model.

    MORE THAN SIX YEARS OF HISTORICAL TESTING

    The historical test presented for Phoenix covers the period from 1 January 2020 to 7 July 2026.

    This period includes the exceptional EURUSD volatility surrounding the COVID-19 market shock, followed by several distinctly different market regimes.

    In this specific historical simulation, the default Conservative profile produced a positive result in every completed calendar year from 2020 through 2025. The partial 2026 period was also positive through 7 July 2026.

    These figures are Strategy Tester results, not live trading results, and do not predict future performance.

    Historical Test Environment

    • Symbol: EURUSD
    • Internal timeframe: H1
    • Test period: 2020.01.01 to 2026.07.07
    • Initial deposit: EUR 100,000
    • Leverage: 1:100
    • History quality: 100 percent
    • Ticks processed: 100,389,133
    • Total trades: 418

    Conservative Profile — 0.50 Percent Risk

    • Historical net result: EUR 30,970.52
    • Profit factor: 1.28
    • Maximum balance drawdown: 5.99 percent
    • Maximum equity drawdown: 6.55 percent
    • Recovery factor: 3.57
    • Winning trades: 50.72 percent

    Aggressive Profile — 1.00 Percent Risk

    • Historical net result: EUR 69,545.62
    • Profit factor: 1.27
    • Maximum balance drawdown: 11.68 percent
    • Maximum equity drawdown: 12.73 percent
    • Recovery factor: 3.15
    • Winning trades: 50.72 percent

    The Conservative profile is the default and recommended starting point.

    The Aggressive profile produced higher historical returns but also materially higher drawdown. It is therefore not presented as suitable for accounts with strict fixed drawdown limits.

    THREE INDEPENDENT TRADING MODULES

    Phoenix evaluates three separate trading concepts:

    Long Breakout

    Identifies selected bullish continuation conditions around important market structure.

    Short Session

    Evaluates selected bearish continuation opportunities during defined market sessions.

    Range Reversion

    Identifies temporary price extensions during selected lower-trend market conditions.

    Every module has its own signal state, position tracking and exit management.

    A quarterly shadow-performance gate evaluates the frozen research logic and may temporarily prevent individual modules from opening new positions when their eligibility conditions are not met.

    CONTROLLED TRADE MANAGEMENT

    Every Phoenix position is opened with a calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit.

    Position size is calculated from:

    • Current account equity
    • Selected risk profile
    • Actual Stop-Loss distance
    • Broker-provided symbol specifications
    • Account currency and conversion data

    Phoenix does not use:

    • Martingale position sizing
    • Grid recovery
    • Averaging down
    • Unlimited trade chains
    • Recovery lot multiplication
    • External trading signals
    • DLL files
    • WebRequest services

    SELECTABLE RISK PROFILES

    PHOENIX CONSERVATIVE 05

    Uses 0.50 percent calculated risk per individual trade.

    This is the default and recommended starting profile.

    PHOENIX AGGRESSIVE 10

    Uses 1.00 percent calculated risk per individual trade.

    This setting can create materially higher account fluctuations and historical drawdown.

    PHOENIX CUSTOM RISK

    Allows the user to select an individual risk value above zero and up to 1.00 percent per trade.

    Up to three independent module positions may coexist on a hedging account. Total open exposure can therefore exceed the selected risk of one individual position.

    Actual losses may also exceed calculated risk because of price gaps, slippage, commissions, execution delays and individual broker conditions.

    OPTIONAL SAFETY GUARDS

    Phoenix includes two optional entry guards:

    • Daily equity-loss guard
    • Floating drawdown guard

    When triggered, these guards prevent Phoenix from opening additional positions.

    They do not force-close existing trades and cannot guarantee a fixed daily or maximum account drawdown. Existing positions continue to follow their original management rules.

    The optional guards were disabled during the historical reference tests stated above.

    AUREVYNE CONTROL DASHBOARD

    The integrated AUREVYNE dashboard provides a clear overview of the current EA status directly on the chart.

    It displays:

    • Current operating status
    • Selected risk profile
    • Open Phoenix positions
    • Total Phoenix volume
    • Current floating result
    • Daily equity loss
    • Floating drawdown
    • Current spread
    • Configured broker-clock shift
    • Status of all three trading modules
    • Active historical research quarter

    The Pause New Entries control prevents Phoenix from opening additional trades while all existing positions remain actively managed.

    The pause state is retained after restarting MetaTrader 5.

    The dashboard can also be minimized and adjusted through the available display settings.

    ACCOUNT AND BROKER REQUIREMENTS

    • Trading symbol: EURUSD
    • Common broker suffixes are supported
    • Internal strategy timeframe: H1
    • Recommended account type: Hedging
    • Netting accounts are supported with limitations
    • Standard four-digit and five-digit EURUSD quotes are supported
    • A stable low-spread or raw-spread trading environment is recommended
    • Maximum entry spread: 12 research points, equivalent to 1.2 standard EURUSD pips

    The historical reference test used a hedging account.

    Results on a netting account may differ because only one EURUSD symbol position can exist at the same time.

    Phoenix supports different account currencies for its live risk calculation. The internal shadow-performance gate continues to use its frozen EUR-denominated research ledger.

    INSTALLATION

    1. Install Phoenix through the MQL5 Market.
    2. Attach the EA to an EURUSD chart.
    3. Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.
    4. Allow automated trading inside the EA settings.
    5. Select the Conservative profile for the recommended initial setup.
    6. Keep Research Clock Shift at zero unless a verified broker-server adjustment is required.
    7. Ensure that EURUSD H1 history back to January 2020 is available.
    8. Test Phoenix with the intended broker and account conditions before considering live deployment.

    The selected chart timeframe does not change the internal H1 strategy calculations. Using an H1 chart is recommended for the clearest visual setup.

    If the dashboard displays H1 DATA REQUIRED or LOAD H1 HISTORY, download the missing EURUSD H1 history and allow Phoenix to rebuild its internal shadow ledger before trading.

    EARLY ACCESS AND FORWARD VALIDATION

    Phoenix is being released as an Early Access version while public live forward validation is established.

    Historical tests and live monitoring should always be evaluated separately.

    Broker spreads, commissions, swaps, execution quality, latency, account mode and available price history may cause results to differ from the historical reference test.

    Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Test the product carefully and use only risk appropriate for your personal financial situation.


    Important Trading Expectations

    Phoenix is a selective EA, not a high-frequency trading system. The historical reference test produced 418 trades between January 2020 and July 2026. Trading activity is not evenly distributed, and quiet periods without new positions are normal. No minimum number of trades or future return is guaranteed. For the recommended starting configuration, use EURUSD, the Conservative profile and a hedging account.

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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    3 (1)
    Experts
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    OMG FZE LLC
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    Experts
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    5 (7)
    Experts
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