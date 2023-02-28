DoubleSuperTrend WTC
- Indicateurs
- Stefano Cocconi
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 1 mars 2023
- Activations: 5
This indicator is very useful to have a better understanding of the current trend.
With the integration of a trend color cloud it makes it easy to see the price trend immediately on the eye and this allows the trader to make more accurate assessments.
I have been using this indicator for years and I must say that it greatly limits chart errors and trades against the trend
