DoubleSuperTrend WTC
- Indicatori
- Stefano Cocconi
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 1 marzo 2023
- Attivazioni: 5
This indicator is very useful to have a better understanding of the current trend.
With the integration of a trend color cloud it makes it easy to see the price trend immediately on the eye and this allows the trader to make more accurate assessments.
I have been using this indicator for years and I must say that it greatly limits chart errors and trades against the trend
