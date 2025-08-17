SignalsSections
Hoang Van Bao

Single DCA

Hoang Van Bao
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 9%
XMGlobal-Real 26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
35 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
10 (22.22%)
Best trade:
1.94 USD
Worst trade:
-0.99 USD
Gross Profit:
27.56 USD (28 249 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.06 USD (5 384 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (3.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.38 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.78
Trading activity:
98.99%
Max deposit load:
0.39%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
18.08
Long Trades:
45 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.79
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
0.79 USD
Average Loss:
-0.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.99 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.30 USD (1.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.48% (1.30 USD)
By Equity:
5.54% (6.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
JP225Cash 43
JP225Cash# 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
JP225Cash 23
JP225Cash# 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
JP225Cash 22K
JP225Cash# 409
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
No reviews
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 08:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 08:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 02:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 02:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 14:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.14 01:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 02:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 14:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 12:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 05:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.05 10:17
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:17
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 02:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 04:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.19 17:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
