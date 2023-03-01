Single DCA

Dollar Cost Averaging

This expert advisor is based onstrategy.

Automatically detect the trend to place orders or you can define the trend yourself.

There is an option to limit the maximum number of orders.

There is an option to automatically stop loss when the trend changes or send an alert for you to decide to stop loss manually.

Attention: this is a high risk trading strategy.

Minimum capital to start with minimum lot size is $1000 for standard account or $100 for micro account.

Function button

CLA: Close all orders with 1 click.

Setting parameters:

Symbol Distance 2 orders (points) Ratio take profit Other parameters EURUSD 200 2 Use default GBPUSD 400 2 Use default GOLD (XAUUSD) 1000 (2 digits), 10000 (3 digits) 1 Use default

Signal real account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326641







