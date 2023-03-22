Scalping RSI M5

Expert Advisor based on RSI M5. The goal of the robot is to make small profits and limit losses in the long run with only a small amount of capital

Features:

- Place orders on 5 minute timeframe RSI indicator

- Automatically close the order when there is a signal to close and enough profit

- Option to automatically stop loss when trend changes

- Minimum profit option for one order

Requirement: Minimum deposit is $100

Recommended products
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
RiskGuardian Pro PropFirm Drawdown Control
Zhao Cheng Han
Experts
RiskGuardian Pro (MT4 Edition) - The Ultimate Prop Firm Account Saver Are you tired of failing your Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, MFF, etc.) due to a single emotional trade or a momentary lapse in risk management? RiskGuardian Pro is your Mandatory Discipline System designed to help you pass evaluations and protect your funded account. Core Pain Points Solved: * Anti-Tilt Hard Lock: Instantly closes all trades and locks the terminal the moment your defined maximum daily drawdown (e.g., 4%)
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Bollinger Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.36 (11)
Experts
The Bollinger Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Bollinger Band and RSI entry signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I
FREE
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Momentum Auto Trader EA
Mohammad Khairy Abdul Ghany
Experts
Momentum Auto Trader EA v1.0 is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 based on momentum analysis, designed to capture strong price movements in trending markets. This Expert Advisor detects bullish and bearish momentum conditions and executes trades automatically when the market shows strong directional strength. Key Features: Fully automated momentum-based strategy Entry based on Momentum indicator signals Fixed Take Profit (1000 points) Automatic Stop Loss Built-in Trailing
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.67 (3)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
GridMasterFx
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market conditi
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
Experts
Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Ppm manager
Samuel Asrat Nadew
Experts
Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you total control   directly from your chart. you can get all this features right on your trading chart .   Everything   is   color   coded.   equity and live P&L display in  Green   if   trades in profit   and   red   if   trades in drawdown.   Moveable panel -   double click on clock label and move panel anywhere on screen with it . Displays local time + candle countdown on the chart. Shows Balance, Equity & Daily Profit/
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Maximo Momentum Gold EA
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Maximo Momentum  USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 a
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
More from author
Single DCA
Hoang Van Bao
Experts
This expert advisor is based on  Dollar Cost Averaging strategy. Automatically detect the trend to place orders or you can define the trend yourself. There is an option to limit the maximum number of orders. There is an option to automatically stop loss when the trend changes or send an alert for you to decide to stop loss manually. Attention: this is a high risk trading strategy. Minimum capital to start with minimum lot size is $1000 for standard account or $100 for micro account. Function but
Dual DCA
Hoang Van Bao
Experts
Dual DCA  is based on Dollar Cost Averaging and Hedging strategy to reduce the risk to the user. Automatically detect the trend to place orders and hedging if the trend changes. There is an option to limit the maximum number of orders. Minimum capital to start with minimum lot size is $1000 for standard account (GOLD / XAUUSD is $1500-$2000) or $100 for micro account  (GOLD / XAUUSD is $150-$200). Function buttons 1 click CLA: Close all orders. CLL: Close loss orders. CLP: Close profit orders. S
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review