>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF! - Promo price: $84 / Regular price $139 <<< - The promotion will end soon!



Smart Impulse Trader is an automated forex trading robot. The main idea behind this strategy is to detect the impulse and to open two trades at the same time and in the same direction. There are separate take profits for both trades: First_Trade_TP and Second_Trade_TP. When the first trade is closed with profit, then the robot sets take profit value to the second trade. The distance is equal to Second_Trade_TP parameter's value (in pips) from the close price of the first trade.

Supported currency pairs by default: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURAUD, USDJPY, USDCHF and EURJPY

Best currency pairs: EURUSD and GBPUSD

Recommended Timeframe: M15





How to backtest

For quick backtest, you can use Open price and M1 timeframe. If you want more precise backtest, then use Every tick and M15 timeframe.





How to optimize Smart Impulse Trader

Some of the parameters have 0 (zero) as default value. Since the robot supports several currency pairs, we have integrated the optimized values in the robot. The real values can be seen in the information box. If you want to optimize the robot for an unsupported pair, you have to optimize the following parameters:

Stop_Loss, First_Trade_TP, Second_Trade_TP, Trading_Hours, ImpulseBarLenght, SecondStartTrail and SecondTrailStop. Optimize one or max two parameters at the same time for better results.





Important

The robot is optimized since 2010. The last 8 years are enough for optimization for such strategy. The results of the robot on earlier period could be poor.

The GMT offset of your broker is very important and therefore please set it correctly. In case that you do not know how to set correct value for GMT, add a comment to the product or write me a message, and I will help.





Settings