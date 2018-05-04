Smart Impulse Trader

5

>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $84 / Regular price $139 <<< - The promotion will end soon!

Smart Impulse Trader is an automated forex trading robot. The main idea behind this strategy is to detect the impulse and to open two trades at the same time and in the same direction. There are separate take profits for both trades: First_Trade_TP and Second_Trade_TP. When the first trade is closed with profit, then the robot sets take profit value to the second trade. The distance is equal to Second_Trade_TP parameter's value (in pips) from the close price of the first trade.

  • Supported currency pairs by default: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURAUD, USDJPY, USDCHF and EURJPY
  • Best currency pairs: EURUSD and GBPUSD
  • Recommended Timeframe: M15


How to backtest

For quick backtest, you can use Open price and M1 timeframe. If you want more precise backtest, then use Every tick and M15 timeframe.


How to optimize Smart Impulse Trader

Some of the parameters have 0 (zero) as default value. Since the robot supports several currency pairs, we have integrated the optimized values in the robot. The real values can be seen in the information box. If you want to optimize the robot for an unsupported pair, you have to optimize the following parameters:

Stop_Loss, First_Trade_TP, Second_Trade_TP, Trading_Hours, ImpulseBarLenght, SecondStartTrail and SecondTrailStop. Optimize one or max two parameters at the same time for better results.


Important

  • The robot is optimized since 2010. The last 8 years are enough for optimization for such strategy. The results of the robot on earlier period could be poor.
  • The GMT offset of your broker is very important and therefore please set it correctly. In case that you do not know how to set correct value for GMT, add a comment to the product or write me a message, and I will help.


Settings

  • Max_Spread - maximal allowed spread for opening a new trade.
  • Slippage - maximal allowed slippage when opening a new trade.
  • Magic_Number_1 - magic number for the first trade.
  • Magic_Number_2 - magic number for the second trade.
  • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss value in standard pips. The robot will close the trades when the loss is equal to Stop_Loss.
  • First_Trade_TP - Take Profit value in standard pips. The robot will close the first trade when the profit is equal to First_Trade_TP.
  • Second_Trade_TP - Take Profit value in standard pips. The robot will close the second trade when the profit is equal to First_Trade_TP + Second_Trade_TP.
  • Trading_Hours - best trading hours. The trading hours can be entered separated by comma. For example 1,2,3 - the robot will trade only during these hours 01, 02 and 03
  • ImpulseBarLenght - length of the impulse needed for opening a new trade.
  • BarTF - timeframe of the bars.
  • Lots - fixed lots size. If you want to trade with fixed lots, you have to set Risk=0 and set a proper value to Lots parameter according to your account free margin.
  • Risk - value in percents. When its value is greater than 0 (zero), the robot calculates the lots size automatically based on Risk value and account free margin.
  • Loss_Recovery - loss recovery system. When enabled, the robot checks whether there are any previous losses. If there are, it starts to increase the lots size of next trades with small amounts. This way, it compensates the previous losses. When the previous losses are compensated, the robot continues trading with normal risk. For correct recovery, the MM should be enabled: Risk > 0.
  • Max_Recovery_Risk - maximum risk in percents, which will be used by the robot during recovery process.
  • SecondStartTrail - when the profit of the second trade in pips is equal to SecondStartTrail, the robot will set trailing stop to the trade equal to SecondTrailStop value.
  • SecondTrailStop - value in pips for the trailing stop of the second trade.
  • GMT_Offset - GMT offset of your broker. Always set the winter GMT offset of your broker. It is very important to be properly set. Otherwise, the robot may have bad results.
  • DST - set TRUE if the broker shifts the GMT offset with +1 in Summer. Set FALSE if broker uses the same GMT offset the whole year.
Reviews 2
Johan Monge
816
Johan Monge 2019.01.05 21:55 
 

Very good, Asian scalper is better, but this is other amazing EA!!!

Recommended products
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
XD FlashScalp EA for MT4
Nguyen Xuan Danh Tran
Experts
XD FlashScalp EA is a lightweight and fast scalping Expert Advisor designed for precision trading at key market levels. It automatically detects overbought and oversold zones to SELL at local highs and BUY at local lows, using an adaptive flash-scalping logic. The EA is fully optimized for accounts with bonus lots and supports flexible lot scaling based on balance and risk. Main Features Intelligent flash-scalping algorithm with price-level recognition Works on all major currency pairs (
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Experts
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Stepping GBPUSD
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements. The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test
Mk R
Can Pei Pu
Experts
MK_R It is based on contrary patterns for EURUSD.  Basically, it will entry using the condition of 1 buy wave and 6 sell wave of Granville's law. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage.  The EA has been proven to be profitable in the six months of 2020 and is particularly suitable for the current EURUSD market since mid-December 2020. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/789229 Timeframe is M5. EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart. Maxium Spread
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Experts
Harmonic patterns scanner and trader . Some Chart patterns too  Patterns included :  ABCD pattern Gartley pattern Bat pattern Cypher pattern 3Drives pattern Black Swan pattern White Swan pattern Quasimodo pattern or Over Under pattern Alt Bat pattern Butterfly pattern Deep Crab pattern Crab pattern Shark pattern FiveO pattern Head And Shoulders pattern Ascending Triangle pattern One Two Three pattern  And 8 custom patterns  Voenix is a multi timeframe and multi pair harmonic pattern scanner ,sup
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Adaptive VP Gold
Nico Parlanti
Experts
Adaptive VP Gold is an automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold trading, primarily XAUUSD, using an adaptive market analysis approach. The strategy combines Volume Profile analysis, market regime detection, price action, volatility, momentum and an integrated machine-learning filtering system. The EA identifies different market conditions and adapts its entry logic accordingly. Its trading engine includes separate logic for pullback, breakout and fast-market situations. Main features: Automate
Gold Breakout Engine MT4
Peter Mueller
Experts
Watch my video about this EA, and read the description (pros & cons) before purchasing!   Making an informed decision always pays off! No AI, No Quantum, No Grid, No Martingale.   This EA is built around a real trading concept: breakouts of major support and resistance levels.  Contact me after purchase for installation support and user guidelines. MT5 Version Price will increase based on live performance & demand. SET FILES The Gold Breakout Engine is a portfolio of 4 different breakout strate
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
Experts
Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
Super Grid Nineth Generation
Syarif Nur Arief
Experts
Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
PS Gold Miner
Nabeel Zafar
2.33 (3)
Experts
Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
MiloBot PRO
Sergey Ermolov
5 (3)
Experts
MiloBot PRO  is a Forex Expert Advisor (EA) based on the  author's strategy  which has been developed, tested and optimized for more than 2 years. The main indicator of the MiloBot PRO’s reliability is developers’  real accounts totaling more than  100 000 USD . The MiloBot Pro’s advanced  algorithmic strategy  gives everyone the opportunity to earn the stable profit every month.  Copyrighted indicators   help the EA accurately to enter the market when it’s at the turning points. Сheck out the l
Wolfe
Ertac Hassan
3.67 (3)
Experts
Wolfe EA uses indicators to enter and exit orders. Wolfe EA gives you the choice of times to open orders. The EA works on both 4 and 5-digit quotes. When a opposite signal appears: if there is an open order in profit, then the EA closes it; if the open order is in loss, the EA opens opposite orders. The EA has a Overlap Order option, this gives it the ability to use percentage of profit from the last order to reduces losses. News filter option allows Wolfe EA to receive a continuous feed from ne
Multi currency EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Multi currency EA is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Market Execution — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURG
Minute Success
Aleksey Yagneshko
4 (1)
Experts
Forex trading is the "Price movement chaos", but there are some laws, using which you can earn. The Expert Advisor is designed for opening numerous deals. Depending on the market situation, some orders will have positive result, the rest will be closed with minimal losses. Purpose: automated trading in the Forex market with the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal (MetaQuotes Software Corp.), supports build 604 and higher! Trading strategy: market entry in the direction of a trend or at pullbacks. Type
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully automated trading Dynamic support and resistance detection Pen
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
The Gold Space MT4
Ayush V Jain
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
More from author
FX365 MA Crossover EA
Gyunay Sali
3.83 (6)
Experts
FX365 MA Crossover EA is a completely FREE expert advisors specially developed for users who love to do their own configuration and optimization. The EA comes without optimizations but everything one trader need to configure and adapt the EA to any forex instrument/pair. FX365 MA Crossover EA is based on the popular Moving Average indicator. The idea behind this EA is to use two MA indicators. One FAST and the second one SLOW. When both MA crossed each other the EA trades. When the FAST MA line
FREE
Trade Master
Gyunay Sali
Utilities
Trade Master is advanced forex robot for manual trading and managing open trades. When attached to a chart it prints two buttons BUY and SELL. Using these two buttons you can trade manually by predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit and other parameters. Trade Master is also equipped with Trailing Stop system to protect the profits. Trade Master is the best tools for scheduled closing of trades. It can be used for closing trades for each weekday from Monday to Friday at specific time (hour and minutes
FREE
Dynamic Pro Scalper
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $99 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Dynamic Pro Scalper is one of the best Asian scalper on the market. It is completely automated trading system. The main idea behind the Dynamic Pro Scalper is to trade during the Asian session. The EA carefully watches the price of the currency pairs and the volatility of the market. It can trade only during some specific time range which is different for each supported pair. This information i
Forex Pulse Detector
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $99 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Pulse Detector – The 3-in-1 Trading Powerhouse Forex Pulse Detector is a one-of-a-kind expert advisor (EA) that combines three powerful trading functionalities in a single system: 1. Fully Automated Trading 2. Manual Trading Capability 3. AI-Driven Signal Execution That’s why we proudly call it a “3-in-1 Trading System.” Developed to capitalize on market impulses, Forex Pulse Detecto
Forex Trend Hunter MT4
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $99 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hinter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the market.
Forex Trend Tracker
Gyunay Sali
Indicators
>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $84 / Regular price $139 <<< - The promotion will end soon! The Forex Trend Tracker is an advanced tool designed to enhance the trading capabilities of forex traders. This sophisticated indicator uses complex mathematical formulas alongside the Average True Range (ATR) to detect the beginnings of new upward and downward trends in the forex market. It offers visual cues and real-time alerts to give traders a competitive advantage in the fast-paced world
Forex Pulse Detector MT5
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $99 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Pulse Detector – The 3-in-1 Trading Powerhouse Forex Pulse Detector is a one-of-a-kind expert advisor (EA) that combines three powerful trading functionalities in a single system: 1. Fully Automated Trading 2. Manual Trading Capability 3. AI-Driven Signal Execution That’s why we proudly call it a “3-in-1 Trading System.” Developed to capitalize on market impulses, Forex Pulse Detecto
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
Experts
>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $99 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the market.
Forex Trend Tracker MT5
Gyunay Sali
Indicators
>>> MEGA SALE: -40% OFF!  - Promo price: $84 / Regular price $139 <<< - The promotion will end soon! The Forex Trend Tracker is an advanced tool designed to enhance the trading capabilities of forex traders. This sophisticated indicator uses complex mathematical formulas alongside the Average True Range (ATR) to detect the beginnings of new upward and downward trends in the forex market. It offers visual cues and real-time alerts to give traders a competitive advantage in the fast-paced world
Filter:
Gorazd Trauner
1518
Gorazd Trauner 2023.12.01 11:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gyunay Sali
9151
Reply from developer Gyunay Sali 2023.12.04 09:37
Hello Gorazd, Thanks for purchasing my EA. I appreciate this a lot. Thanks also for the good review. I sent you a private message through MQL5 chat system. Please check and reply. Lets communicate from there.
Johan Monge
816
Johan Monge 2019.01.05 21:55 
 

Very good, Asian scalper is better, but this is other amazing EA!!!

Reply to review