Moving Speed Scalper

Moving Speed Scalper is a trading robot uses Scalping Strategy to find opportunities in the market and execute trades with a high probability of winning. The EA uses moving averages to filter the trend, although this trending strategy is simple it works well. Combine the relative volatility of price cycles to determine the best entry position.

EA's strategy always uses Stop Loss to protect the account. The EA is suitable for accounts with small balances.

You can refer to the Set Files at comment #1.

Settings:

 + Money Management (MM): True or False

 + Auto Lot Size: 1.0 to 10.0 (if MM True, lot size per 100,000 balance)

 + Manual Lot Size: 0.01 (if MM False)

 + MA Timeframe: M5

 + MA Period: 8

 + Moving Speed: 100

 + Stop Loss: 100 to 500 points

 + Take Profit: 500 points

 + Trailing Step: 5 to 50 points

Feature:

 + Fully automated trading 24/5. 

 + All trading orders have Stop Loss.

 + Winrate > 90%.

Recommend:

 + Use EA with main currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD... Timeframe M5.

 + Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 200 USD (with 0.01 lot).
