AW OsMA based EA MT5

Fully automated trading robot. It works on the signals of the standard OsMA indicator. Built-in automatic lot calculation function, multiplication of volumes for opening orders. Customizable indicator parameters for EA calculations. Complemented with trailing system with adjustable pitch.

Advantages:

  • Suitable for any instruments and any timeframes,
  • Built-in trailing system with adjustable step,
  • Customizable indicator signals,
  • The autolot calculation function can be used,
  • Animation of order volumes.

Note! The EA does not display an indicator.

Strategy:

The OsMA indicator is calculated as the difference between the values of the MACD oscillator and its signal line. This line is the moving average. The results obtained are displayed on the graph in the form of columns that rise or fall relative to the zero line.

The greater the distance between MACD and SIGNAL, the longer the bar, and vice versa. Accordingly, the size of the bar is an indicator of the strength of the current trend.

Market Entry:

BUY - an order is opened in the market after the candle closes.A buy signal comes when the OsMA histogram crosses the zero level upwards

SELL – an order is opened by the market after the first bar of the histogram appears below zero. A sell signal comes whenthe histograms break through the lines from top to bottom

Exit from a position:

After the adviser opens an order:

1 - If the position goes in a profitable direction, then the trailing stop is activated. The position will be closed using the smart trailing system

2 - If the position goes into a loss-making direction, then the averaging function is applied using pending orders

Input variables:

LOTS SETTINGS

Size of the first order - Volume to open an order

Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - Deposit amount per 0.01 lots when using autolot

OsMA INPUTS

Fast EMA-fast moving average period

Slow EMA -Period of the slow (red) moving average

Signal period - The period of the signal moving average, used for calculations

Applied Price-Price used for indicator calculations

OsMA Signals - Signal Display Adjustment

Signals Order - Order for opening orders (Buy-Sell-Buy or any Buy-Byu Sell-Sell signals)

AVERAGING SETTINGS

Multiplier for size of orders - Volume multiplier for pending orders, each subsequent open order in the grid will be larger than the previous one by this factor

Step for pending orders - Adjustment of the step between orders in the basket of pending positions, measured in points

TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

Trailing Start - After opening a market order when passing this volume of points, Trailing will be set for the order, measured in points

Trailing Step - After passing the specified step, Trailing will follow the price

PROTECTION SETTINGS

Maximum slippage in points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

Maximum spread in points - Maximum allowable spread for opening orders

Maximum size of orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots

Maximum number of orders - The maximum allowable number of orders of the same type

ADVISOR SETTINGS

Orders Magic number - MagicNumber of EA orders

Comments of the EA's orders - Comment for EA's orders

Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow to open OP_BUY orders

Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow to open OP_SELL orders

Allow to open new orders after close - Allow to send new orders after closing

Show panel of advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font size in panel - adjusting the font size on the panel


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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