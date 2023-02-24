Barbarian

10 COPIES AT $99!
After that, the price will be raised to $150.


After analyzing the EURUSD pair for a few years we noticed some interesting alpha opportunities, and developed this nice E.A. for ourselves. Now we are offering the opportunity for you to have this great tool in your automated trading portfolio.

Since 2016, the EURUSD pair has shown a very interesting feature that has allowed this exclusive strategy to be developed from that date.
It's a strong algorithm that can be used aggressively or gently. It is not afraid of Stop Loss or negative trades, it is vindictive and will recoup the loss when this occurs. It has a very fast recovery, using several techniques for this.

LIVE HERE ----> CLICK HERE 
Pair: EURUSD
TimeFrame: M15.
Minimum deposit: 300$.

FEATURES:
  • Solid backtest and proven live performance LIVE HERE ----> CLICK HERE 
  • No need to adjust GMT
  • Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
  • Much cheaper than other available alternatives

HOW TO INSTALL:
  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one M15 EURUSD chart
  • Just define your risk settings and you are ready to go.
  • You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.

REQUIREMENTS:
  • The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But we advise using a good ECN broker with proven track record (Please check our recommended broker above)
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously 

STRATEGY:
  • Strategy already proven with 1 year of performance in real account
  • Defined SL and TP
  • It's is Not a scalper! It can run on accounts and brokers of any type, however we highly recommend using a great broker with proven performance. Please check the recommended broker above.
  • Built and proven results for EURUSD on M15 timeframe. Always run on this timeframe for best performance.
  • Long-term strategy, with 9 years of proven backtest and 1 year of real account. As with any long-term strategy, there will be bad months down the road. Be patient and define your risk according to your profile.
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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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