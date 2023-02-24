Barbarian
- Experts
- Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 24 février 2023
- Activations: 5
After analyzing the EURUSD pair for a few years we noticed some interesting alpha opportunities, and developed this nice E.A. for ourselves. Now we are offering the opportunity for you to have this great tool in your automated trading portfolio.
Since 2016, the EURUSD pair has shown a very interesting feature that has allowed this exclusive strategy to be developed from that date.
It's a strong algorithm that can be used aggressively or gently. It is not afraid of Stop Loss or negative trades, it is vindictive and will recoup the loss when this occurs. It has a very fast recovery, using several techniques for this.
Pair: EURUSD
TimeFrame: M15.
Minimum deposit: 300$.
FEATURES:
- Solid backtest and proven live performance
- No need to adjust GMT
- Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
- Much cheaper than other available alternatives
HOW TO INSTALL:
- The EA must be attached to ONLY one M15 EURUSD chart
- Just define your risk settings and you are ready to go.
- You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.
REQUIREMENTS:
- The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But we advise using a good ECN broker with proven track record (Please check our recommended broker above)
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously
STRATEGY:
- Strategy already proven with 1 year of performance in real account
- Defined SL and TP
- It's is Not a scalper! It can run on accounts and brokers of any type, however we highly recommend using a great broker with proven performance. Please check the recommended broker above.
- Built and proven results for EURUSD on M15 timeframe. Always run on this timeframe for best performance.
- Long-term strategy, with 9 years of proven backtest and 1 year of real account. As with any long-term strategy, there will be bad months down the road. Be patient and define your risk according to your profile.