Dark Knight RX

5 

10 COPIES AT $99,99 !
After that, the price will be raised to $129,99.


DARK KNIGHT is not your standard mean reversal night scalper. After much study and real trading for years, we had an insight that led to the development of a unique proprietary algorithm for assertive stagnation zone indication like no other algorithm has and we applied it in a mean reversal strategy, achieving results that we had never seen before and in a vast number of pairs.

The Dark Knight strategy operates based on statistical analysis of pair behavior as soon as the stagnation condition is detected by the proprietary algorithm, and in the first operation of the pair, Take Profit adjustment techniques are used according to market volatility, while in additional orders it adjusts itself to try to exit the operation with the best result that the market allows at the time. This guarantees a very large survival rate in the portfolio, surpassing already 13 years of positive results in all simulations.

And the most important thing is that this algorithm has shown the same positive result in real accounts and with a low drawdown, thus validating the strategy. Check its live performance here:

LIVE ACCOUNT HERE - CLICK HERE
Pair: Multiple Pairs already added to the EA configuration
TimeFrame: M15.
Minimum initial deposit: From 100$ to 500$ depending on the quantity of pairs used.

FEATURES:
  • Operates on multiple pairs with only 1 chart
  • Solid backtest and proven live performance  - CLICK HERE
  • Easy GMT adjustment for your broker.
  • Market unique stagnation identification algorithm, which allows you to trade at different times in the market on many pairs.
  • It has additional and independent positions for each pair
  • As a scalper EA, we recommend the best ECN brokers for your successful use.


HOW TO INSTALL:
  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one M15 EURUSD chart. It will trade all pairs written in its settings.
  • Just define your risk settings and you are ready to go.
  • You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.

REQUIREMENTS:
  • Using a good ECN broker with proven track record
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously 






















Reviews 3
Vincent de
113
Vincent de 2023.09.09 12:48 
 

Great EA! I am running this EA on a live account since 1 month and am really happy with the results so far. My results match the authors signal.

Rashad Heyward
23
Rashad Heyward 2023.09.06 23:35 
 

I'm LOVING THIS BOT! I've been testing this EA on Demo for a month and it seems VERY PROMISING! There are no settings you need to adjust, only your risk management needs to be adjusted to your liking! Speaking of risk management, the risk management of the bot is great! It doesn't hold on to losers like other bots I know. Hopefully the creator releases a mt5 version next.

Bifrost
1281
Bifrost 2023.03.07 20:50 
 

The EA is good but not for all pairs, For me I use GBPAUD,EURUSD,EURAUD,GBPCAD,GBPUSD,AUDJPY,EURJPY,GBPJPY,NZDJPY. You can run on CHF pairs also but I think it's too risky.

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Vincent de
113
Vincent de 2023.09.09 12:48 
 

Great EA! I am running this EA on a live account since 1 month and am really happy with the results so far. My results match the authors signal.

Rashad Heyward
23
Rashad Heyward 2023.09.06 23:35 
 

I'm LOVING THIS BOT! I've been testing this EA on Demo for a month and it seems VERY PROMISING! There are no settings you need to adjust, only your risk management needs to be adjusted to your liking! Speaking of risk management, the risk management of the bot is great! It doesn't hold on to losers like other bots I know. Hopefully the creator releases a mt5 version next.

Bifrost
1281
Bifrost 2023.03.07 20:50 
 

The EA is good but not for all pairs, For me I use GBPAUD,EURUSD,EURAUD,GBPCAD,GBPUSD,AUDJPY,EURJPY,GBPJPY,NZDJPY. You can run on CHF pairs also but I think it's too risky.

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