Trend A
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Trend A indicator is a forward-looking arrow indicator that reliably tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on short periods and for long-term trading. The indicator implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature.