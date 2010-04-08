Unleashed False Breakout EA
- Sürüm: 1.0
Unleashed False Breakout EA strategy trade idea is Support & Resistance key level of price action. Price breakout Support & Resistance than reverse in the zone. Before execute order horizontal line will appear on the key level of Support & Resistance .When there's open order and losses, it will automatically recover the amount of losses on the next execute order as profit.
- Blue (support)
- Pink (resistance)
Timeframe:
- M30
- H1
- USDCAD
- EURUSD
- XAUUSD