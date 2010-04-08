Unleashed False Breakout EA

Unleashed  False Breakout EA strategy trade idea is Support & Resistance key level of price action. Price breakout  Support & Resistance  than reverse in the zone. Before execute order horizontal line will appear on the key level of  Support & Resistance .When there's open order and losses, it will automatically recover the amount of losses on the next execute order as profit.

  • Blue (support)
  • Pink (resistance)

Timeframe:

  • M30
  • H1
Currency:
  • USDCAD
  • EURUSD
  • XAUUSD
*Note on the input take profit in (%) is in dollars*
        Try it on strategy tester before apply on the real account.


