KPL Chart Uptrend Downtrend

This is a very simple indicator and easy to use for everyone. However, it's very visual, useful and effective. It is suitable for every Forex symbol and any timeframe. But from my testing and investigation, I do not recommend to use it with timeframes M1, M5, M15.

Setting.

- Choose alert On/Off ( default ON).

- Select time ( seconds) between 2 alerts . Default is 30 seconds

How it works?

Uptrend—When color of the bar is Green.

Downtrend—When color of the bar is Orange.

A reversal happens if color of the bar changed.

Recommendations on usage

Buy in the Uptrend and the high of the bar are approximately the same ( Green Color).

Sell in the Downtrend and the high of the bar are approximately the same ( Orange Color).

Avoid entering the market when a reversal have just happened, consider 2 or 3 bar continuous.

You can also change the color of bar in Uptrend and Downtrend if you want.

Perfect if it combine with KPL Swing Indicator

KPL Swing Indicator



