KPL Chart Uptrend Downtrend
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
This is a very simple indicator and easy to use for everyone. However, it's very visual, useful and effective. It is suitable for every Forex symbol and any timeframe. But from my testing and investigation, I do not recommend to use it with timeframes M1, M5, M15.
Setting.
- Choose alert On/Off ( default ON).
- Select time ( seconds) between 2 alerts . Default is 30 seconds
How it works?
- Uptrend—When color of the bar is Green.
- Downtrend—When color of the bar is Orange.
- A reversal happens if color of the bar changed.
Recommendations on usage
- Buy in the Uptrend and the high of the bar are approximately the same ( Green Color).
- Sell in the Downtrend and the high of the bar are approximately the same ( Orange Color).
- Avoid entering the market when a reversal have just happened, consider 2 or 3 bar continuous.
You can also change the color of bar in Uptrend and Downtrend if you want.
Perfect if it combine with KPL Swing Indicator
Sehr gute Idee, aber leider kommen die Kezenfarben nicht, wenn ich den Indikator auf den Chart ziehe. -:(