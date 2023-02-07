KPL Chart Uptrend Downtrend

5

This is a very simple indicator and easy to use for everyone. However, it's very visual, useful and effective. It is suitable for every Forex symbol and any timeframe. But from my testing and investigation, I do not recommend to use it with timeframes M1, M5, M15. 

Setting.

- Choose alert On/Off ( default ON).

- Select time ( seconds) between 2 alerts . Default is 30 seconds 

How it works?

  • Uptrend—When color of the bar is Green.
  • Downtrend—When color of the bar is Orange.
  • A reversal happens if color of the bar changed. 

Recommendations on usage

  • Buy in the Uptrend and the high of the bar are approximately the same ( Green Color).
  • Sell in the Downtrend and the high of the bar are approximately the same ( Orange Color).
  • Avoid entering the market when a reversal have just happened, consider 2 or 3 bar continuous.

You can also change the color of bar in Uptrend and Downtrend if you want.

Perfect if it combine with KPL Swing Indicator

KPL Swing Indicator

 

 

 


Reviews 1
Findolin
2670
Findolin 2023.10.02 11:07 
 

Sehr gute Idee, aber leider kommen die Kezenfarben nicht, wenn ich den Indikator auf den Chart ziehe. -:(

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The KPL Swing indicator is a simple trend following mechanical trading system which automates the entry and exit. The system works with a hard stoploss and a trailing stoploss for exit with profitable trades. No targets are given as no one knows how high (or low) a Price can move. A trailing stoploss locks in the gains and removes emotions from trading. Convert from indicator Amibroker with modified Perfect if combining with KPL Chart Uptrend & Downtrend
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Findolin
2670
Findolin 2023.10.02 11:07 
 

Sehr gute Idee, aber leider kommen die Kezenfarben nicht, wenn ich den Indikator auf den Chart ziehe. -:(

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