KPL Swing Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The KPL Swing indicator is a simple trend following mechanical trading system which automates the entry and exit. The system works with a hard stoploss and a trailing stoploss for exit with profitable trades. No targets are given as no one knows how high (or low) a Price can move. A trailing stoploss locks in the gains and removes emotions from trading. Convert from indicator Amibroker with modified
Perfect if combining with KPL Chart Uptrend & Downtrend
Thanks! Could you please fix the bug with an alert? It rings every tick after an arrow appears. I think that would be enough just 1 alert per candle and arrow.