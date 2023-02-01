KPL Swing Indicator

4

The KPL Swing indicator is a simple trend following mechanical trading system which automates the entry and exit. The system works with a hard stoploss and a trailing stoploss for exit with profitable trades. No targets are given as no one knows how high (or low) a Price can move. A trailing stoploss locks in the gains and removes emotions from trading. Convert from indicator Amibroker with modified

Perfect if combining with KPL Chart Uptrend & Downtrend

Reviews 2
Oleg Pokhilko
321
Oleg Pokhilko 2023.09.17 18:45 
 

Thanks! Could you please fix the bug with an alert? It rings every tick after an arrow appears. I think that would be enough just 1 alert per candle and arrow.

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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KPL Chart Uptrend Downtrend
Hoa Hoang Van
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This is a very simple indicator and easy to use for everyone. However, it's very visual, useful and effective. It is suitable for every Forex symbol and any timeframe. But from my testing and investigation, I do not recommend to use it with timeframes M1, M5, M15.  Setting. - Choose alert On/Off ( default ON). - Select time ( seconds) between 2 alerts . Default is 30 seconds  How it works? Uptrend—When color of the bar is Green. Downtrend—When color of the bar is Orange. A reversal happens if co
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Thapelo10
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Thapelo10 2024.06.22 20:57 
 

Can you please adjusts the alert to only signal once the candle has closed. it sents far too many alerts. Will change my review if this happens. thanks

Oleg Pokhilko
321
Oleg Pokhilko 2023.09.17 18:45 
 

Thanks! Could you please fix the bug with an alert? It rings every tick after an arrow appears. I think that would be enough just 1 alert per candle and arrow.

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