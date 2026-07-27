Turbo Scalper Avto — XAUUSD Surgical Scalper

A robot that cuts the gold market like a scalpel. Turbo Scalper Avto uses a lightning-fast scalping strategy with intelligent "soft" averaging, which allows you to earn on small price fluctuations instead of waiting out drawdowns. The built-in capital protection algorithm cuts losses when the trend changes or the risk limit is exceeded (requires activation in the EA settings). Full automation: set it on XAUUSD M30 and forget about it.









Turbo Scalper Avto: Your personal gold trader





Imagine a tool that doesn't just trade, but dissects the market. It doesn't get greedy waiting for a mega-trend or drain your deposit in hopes of a reversal. Its goal is to wait for a good moment to open a position, enter swiftly, take a small profit, and exit immediately, increasing your profitability through mathematical advantage.









Turbo Scalper Avto is not another "Holy Grail", but a cold, calculating algorithm trained on the most volatile instrument - Gold (XAUUSD).





🚀 Why "Turbo"?

The Expert Advisor is created for fans of quick results. It does not keep trades for days.





Pure scalping: Entries are made at moments of price impulses, when MM liquidity is removed in the direction of the prevailing trend.





Entries are made at moments of price impulses, when MM liquidity is removed in the direction of the prevailing trend. Adaptive multi-currency mode: Although the robot's primary specialization is gold, its built-in algorithms allow it to scale its strategy to classic currency pairs. Simply add the desired pairs to the corresponding settings window (currency pairs require optimization).





Although the robot's primary specialization is gold, its built-in algorithms allow it to scale its strategy to classic currency pairs. Simply add the desired pairs to the corresponding settings window (currency pairs require optimization). Instant readiness: Install the XAUUSD M30 chart with the default set file, and the robot will immediately begin analyzing. There is no need for complicated procedures or weekly optimization.





🛡️ Deposit protection: Your money is under supervision

Most scalpers lose everything in a moment of sharp movement without a rollback. We have implemented a security system of the "Perimeter" level. You control the risks even when you sleep.





Soft averaging : Instead of aggressive Martingale, which kills accounts, a gentle algorithm of mathematical recovery is used. We do not double the lot against the trend, we carefully average the input to continue moving towards the prevailing trend, keeping the load on the deposit minimal.





: Instead of aggressive Martingale, which kills accounts, a gentle algorithm of mathematical recovery is used. We do not double the lot against the trend, we carefully average the input to continue moving towards the prevailing trend, keeping the load on the deposit minimal. Stop-loss on drawdown : Activate the function in the settings, and the EA will forcibly close ALL orders if the floating loss reaches the percentage of the balance that you set. Iron loss limit.





: Activate the function in the settings, and the EA will forcibly close ALL orders if the floating loss reaches the percentage of the balance that you set. Iron loss limit. Closing positions when the trend reverses:A unique feature. If the algorithm detects a global change in market sentiment (the trend goes against your grid), the robot will not wait for a miracle. On your signal, it will close all positions in an emergency to go to cash and wait for a new favorable formation (the function must be activated in the EA settings).





⚙️ Technical parameters and flexibility





Trading instrument: XAUUSD (main), EURUSD, GBPUSD, and other liquid pairs.





Timeframe: M30 (the golden mean between noise and latency).





Deposit: The minimum entry threshold is 10,000 account currency units (cent accounts are welcome!).





On a cent account (USD 100), you get the full-fledged work of a professional robot with micro lots.





On ECN/Standard (USD 10,000), you get maximum speed and perfect execution of orders.





Ready-to-Trade: Fully automatic mode. Turn it on and forget about it.





🧠 Who is this Expert Advisor for?





For those who understand that earning on the exchange is not a lottery, but a statistical advantage. If you are tired of losing money due to a single black candle and want to enjoy a controlled growth of your account,

click the "Buy" button.





