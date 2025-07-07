EA Mine Farm MT4

Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels.

Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market...

Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety.

Why Mine Farm?!
- each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss
- the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.)
- the advisor tries to get the most out of current orders, while maintaining safety
- the Expert Advisor checks the trading account for compliance with the requirements. The order will be ignored if the requirements are not met. In this case it is recommended to change the type of trading account or broker.
- minimum starting deposit 10 USD

 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/93222


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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