EA Mine Farm MT4

Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels.

Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market...

Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety.

Why Mine Farm?!
- each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss
- the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.)
- the advisor tries to get the most out of current orders, while maintaining safety
- the Expert Advisor checks the trading account for compliance with the requirements. The order will be ignored if the requirements are not met. In this case it is recommended to change the type of trading account or broker.
- minimum starting deposit 10 USD

 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/93222


