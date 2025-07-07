EA A New Look 2 MT4

EA A New Look 2 MT4 - is a collection of safe scalping trading systems combined with a system of money and risk management.


The EA A New Look 2 MT4 checks the market for conditions and possible impulse movements, finding the necessary direction to open orders.

Why is  EA A New Look 2 MT4 a safe trading system?
- Each order has a fixed Stop Loss
- each order has a StopLoos of only a few points
- the advisor will not open an order if the trading account conditions do not meet the recommendations (if the orders don't open even in the strategy tester, you need to change the trading account type or broker)
- Minimum initial deposit 100 USD

Recommendations for trading:
- EURUSD
- TF H1
- ECN accounts with low spreads and low stops
- VPS server
- Fast broker

Parameters:
- Lot Selection - select lot mode
- Fix - fixed lot
- Dynamic - dynamic lot
- StopLoss - fixed stop loss in pips
- TS - trailing stop system
- Spread - maximum allowed spread for order opening
- Magic - unique magic number


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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