A New Look 2

3

A New Look 2 - is a collection of safe scalping trading systems combined with a system of money and risk management.


The A New Look 2 checks the market for conditions and possible impulse movements, finding the necessary direction to open orders.

Why is A New Look 2 a safe trading system?
- Each order has a fixed Stop Loss
- each order has a StopLoos of only a few points
- the advisor will not open an order if the trading account conditions do not meet the recommendations (if the orders don't open even in the strategy tester, you need to change the trading account type or broker)
- Minimum initial deposit 100 USD

Recommendations for trading:
- EURUSD
- TF H1
- ECN accounts with low spreads and low stops
- VPS server
- Fast broker

Parameters:
- Lot Selection - select lot mode
- Fix - fixed lot
- Dynamic - dynamic lot
- StopLoss - fixed stop loss in pips
- TS - trailing stop system
- Spread - maximum allowed spread for order opening
- Magic - unique magic number


Reviews 2
Jose Medina
1266
Jose Medina 2025.01.15 02:20 
 

Al principio tuve algunas perdidas hasta que me di cuenta que el ajuste correcto del horario es muy importante, pero tengo meses que no me puedo quejar, gracias Maryna Kauzova

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Augusto Quintino
58
Augusto Quintino 2025.10.10 21:49 
 

These results are not real. The author uses them based on each tick, not on each real tick. Many bad results. Do not buy this EA, it is a scam, and there is no support from the author. I do not recommend it.

Maryna Kauzova
1224
Reply from developer Maryna Kauzova 2025.10.28 10:16
Good afternoon. This advisor is a scalper and for quality trading it is necessary to strictly follow the recommendations. A fast broker with ECN accounts with minimum spread and minimum stop levels is very important. It is also important to use a VPS with a good connection speed. This rule is standard for all scalpers. If you have neglected at least one of these requirements, then trading will not be good.
Jose Medina
1266
Jose Medina 2025.01.15 02:20 
 

Al principio tuve algunas perdidas hasta que me di cuenta que el ajuste correcto del horario es muy importante, pero tengo meses que no me puedo quejar, gracias Maryna Kauzova

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