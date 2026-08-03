WyckoffScope Pro

WyckoffScope Pro — Automatic Wyckoff Accumulation & Distribution Detector for MetaTrader 5

Trading the Wyckoff Method has always required years of screen time to reliably spot the difference between a genuine Spring and a real breakdown, or a Sign of Strength and a dead-cat bounce. WyckoffScope Pro puts that pattern-recognition work on autopilot — reading price structure and volume in real time and labelling every phase of accumulation and distribution directly on your chart, the moment it happens.

How it works

The indicator continuously scans price action for a valid trading range by clustering repeated swing highs and swing lows into support and resistance zones. Once a range has been respected for a minimum number of bars (fully configurable), WyckoffScope Pro locks onto it and begins tracking every subsequent test, break, and retest against Wyckoff's classic schematic:

  • Preliminary Support / Preliminary Supply (PS) — the first signs of a trend losing momentum near a potential turning point.
  • Selling Climax / Buying Climax (SC/BC) — detected via a volume spike multiple times above the rolling average occurring exactly at a range extreme, with a close that rejects the extreme.
  • Automatic Rally / Automatic Reaction (AR) — the reflex move away from the climax that helps define the opposite boundary of the range.
  • Secondary Test (ST) — a retest of the climax extreme on visibly reduced volume, confirming the level is holding.
  • Spring — a brief, low-volume penetration below range support that closes back inside the range: one of the highest-probability long entries in the Wyckoff playbook, and one this indicator is specifically tuned to catch.
  • Upthrust — the mirror-image false breakout above range resistance, flagged as a short-side warning or entry.
  • Sign of Strength / Sign of Weakness (SOS/SOW) — a decisive range breakout or breakdown accompanied by expanding volume, marking the transition out of the trading range into a new trend.
  • Last Point of Support / Last Point of Supply (LPS/LPSY) — the shallow pullback after a SOS/SOW that confirms the new trend before continuation.

Every detected phase is drawn as a labelled schematic zone with a colour-coded arrow and text tag directly on the price chart — accumulation structure in blue, distribution structure in red/orange, Springs in lime green, Upthrusts in red — so you can see the entire Wyckoff cycle unfold visually instead of guessing from memory.

Volume-Confirmed, Not Just Price-Based

Unlike simple support/resistance or pattern-recognition tools, WyckoffScope Pro cross-references every structural event against real volume behaviour: climax detection requires volume expansion, Springs and Upthrusts require volume dry-up, and SOS/SOW breakouts require volume expansion in the direction of the break. This volume confirmation layer is what separates a real Wyckoff signal from ordinary noise — and it's built directly into the detection engine, not bolted on as an afterthought.

Instant Multi-Channel Alerts

The moment a Spring, Upthrust, SOS, or SOW is confirmed, WyckoffScope Pro can notify you instantly through:

  • MetaTrader popup Alert()
  • Push notifications to your phone
  • Email notifications
  • Audible sound alerts

You'll never need to sit and watch the chart waiting for the setup — WyckoffScope Pro watches it for you and tells you the second the opportunity appears.

Professional On-Chart Dashboard

A sleek, dark-themed dashboard panel sits in the corner of your chart (fully repositionable) showing at a glance: the current detected phase, market bias (Accumulation/Distribution), the active range boundaries, the most recent signal description, and a live pulsing status indicator confirming the engine is actively scanning. No digging through chart clutter — everything you need is in one glanceable panel.

Fully Configurable

Every part of the detection engine is exposed as an input: swing pivot depth, range lookback and minimum duration, tolerance for clustering support/resistance, volume averaging period, climax and dry-up volume multipliers, alert channels, dashboard position, and zone colours — so you can tune WyckoffScope Pro to any symbol, from major forex pairs to indices, gold, or crypto CFDs, and any timeframe from M5 scalping structure to Daily swing structure.

Who It's For

WyckoffScope Pro is built for discretionary traders who already understand (or want to learn) the Wyckoff Method and want a disciplined, always-on second pair of eyes confirming structure and volume in real time — removing the guesswork and emotional bias from spotting Springs, Upthrusts, and range breakouts. It's a chart-reading assistant, not a black-box signal generator: every label comes with a plain-English explanation so you understand exactly why the phase was called.

Add WyckoffScope Pro to your charts and start seeing the market the way Richard Wyckoff himself would have read it — structured, volume-confirmed, and labelled in real time.


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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
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Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
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Marko Milenkovic
Indicators
Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
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Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
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Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
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