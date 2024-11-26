Candle Range EA MT5

5
  • Experts
  • Mihai Eduard Banea
    Mihai Eduard Banea

    Mihai Eduard Banea

    5 (2)
    As a seasoned trader with a profound grasp of global markets, extensive experience in developing quantitative trading systems, and a deep understanding of financial market dynamics, I create tailored automated trading solutions that leverage market data to inform investment decisions.
    1 product
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 29 November 2024
  • Activations: 5

The Candle Range EA is a highly customizable trading robot specifically designed for experienced traders seeking to automate their market strategies.

With 40 customisable parameters, traders can fine-tune its behaviour to suit their individual approach and market conditions, by optimizing every aspect of the trade, from entry to management to exit.

Please see screenshots for detailed explanation of the strategy and back-test results.


Special Offer: 8 sales left at $195 next price $395

Promo: Write a review at market to receive 1 free optimised set file for your specific symbol.


If you need a custom built EA based on your specific requirements, please private message me.

Using range trading principles, this expert advisor detects when the high or low of a selected candle is broken, triggering either a continuation or reversal trade with advanced dynamic stop loss and take profit limits based on the signal candle.

Setting the breakout behaviour of opening candles, it will take advantage of likely direction of market momentum, which often persists throughout the session. As the market transitions into the close of a trading day, liquidity dries up, and prices tend to consolidate within a narrower range.

The Candle Range EA can be configured to capitalize on this phenomenon by adjusting its strategy to take advantage of these brief periods of volatility.

The EA does not employ any high-risk, aggressive strategies like Martingale or Grid Trading. Its design prioritizes risk management and responsible trading practices to minimize potential losses.


Benefits:

  • This EA does not use any martingale or grid trading strategies
  • Each trade is placed with a stop loss
  • Dynamic position sizing
  • Dynamic stop loss and take profit limits
  • Selectable trailing stop loss and break-even stop loss
  • Customizable daily trading window
  • Days of the week to trade
  • Allow closing trades before specific time
  • Custom market open time (allowing for pre-market trading)
  • Maximum daily trade entries
  • Select reversal or continuation trades to cover all market symbols
  • Multiple trades from a single signal


Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: M15 for Indicies and Gold, H1 for forex pairs
  • Forex pairs: GBPAUD
  • Metals: XAUUSD
  • Indicies: Nasdaq, S&P 500, FTSE 100, Dow Jones
  • Default settings for XAUUSD
  • Lot size: Adjust according to account size or use the dynamic position sizing based on maximum monetary risk per trade setting.
  • Brokers: Recommended brokers with low spreads.
  • VPS: For uninterrupted and low latency trading, using a VPS is recommended.
  • Tips: Using multiple instances on different symbols will reduce the potential daily draw-down

The EA can be configured to run on any market and intra-day time-frame so please run back-tests to optimise the strategy on your preferred symbol.

Please use a different magic numbers for each instance of the EA to prevent order conflict issues.


Input parameters

Position Sizing:

  • Position sizing to use: (Fixed position size / Dynamic position size) This will determine either to use a specified fixed volume for each trade or dynamically change the volume based on the maximum monetary value to risk per trade.
  • Fixed lot size: The volume to place on each trade (this value will be ignored if "Dynamic position size" is selected).
  • Dynamic maximum money risk value per trade: The maximum monetary (account base currency) value to risk per trade. The trade units will be calculated based on the largest volume possible when the monetary risk is equal to or less than the specified amount (this value will be ignored if "Fixed position size" is selected).
  • Dynamic minimum lot size: The minimum allowable trade size for the dynamic position (this value will be ignored if "Fixed position size" is selected).
  • Dynamic maximum lot size: The maximum allowable trade size for the dynamic position (this value will be ignored if "Fixed position size" is selected).


Trade Limits:

  • Trade limits to use: (Fixed trade limits / Dynamic trade limits) This will determine either to use fixed stop loss and take profit targets (points) or to dynamically change the stop loss and take profit targets based on the signal candle range.
  • Fixed stop loss points: The stop loss distance in points for each trade (this value will be ignored if "Dynamic trade limits" is selected).
  • Fixed target points: The take profit distance in points for each trade (this value will be ignored if "Dynamic trade limits" is selected).
  • Dynamic range limits for stop loss: The percentage of the signal candle range at which to place the stop loss, for example, if the signal candle range is 30 points then a setting of 150 (%) will place the stop loss 45 points away (this value will be ignored if "Fixed trade limits" is selected).
  • Dynamic range limits for target: The percentage of the signal candle range at which to place the take profit. For example, if the signal candle range is 30 points, then a setting of 150 (%) will place the take profit 45 points away (this value will be ignored if "Fixed trade limits" is selected).


Trailing Stop loss:

  • Use trailing stop loss: (true / false)
  • Trailing stop loss trigger in points: Points in profit to start moving the stop loss (this value will be ignored if "Use trailing stop loss" is false).
  • Trailing stop loss distance in points: Points behind the current price to trail the stop loss (this value will be ignored if "Use trailing stop loss" is false).


Break-even Stop loss:

  • Use break-even stop loss: (true / false)
  • Points in profit to move stop loss to break-even: Stop loss is moved to the entry price (this value will be ignored if "Use break-even stop loss" is false).


Time Control:

  • Use time control: (true / false)
  • Start Hour (Start hour <= Current hour): Select the hour to start the allowable trade window
  • Start Minute (Start minute <= Current minute): Select the minute to start the allowable trade window
  • End Hour (End hour > Current hour): Select the hour where the trade window closes
  • End Minute (End minute > Current minute): Select the minute where the trade window closes


    Trading Days:

    • Allow trading Monday: (true / false)
    • Allow trading Tuesday: (true / false)
    • Allow trading Wednesday: (true / false)
    • Allow trading Thursday: (true / false)
    • Allow trading Friday: (true / false)
    • Allow trading Saturday: (true / false)
    • Allow trading Sunday: (true / false)


    Close Trades:

    • Allow close all trades: (true / false) Enable or disable the use of force close all trades at a specific time.
    • Close all trades at specific hour: At which hour to force close all trades (this value is ignored if "Allow close all trades" is false).
    • Close all trades at specific minute: At which minute to force close all trades (this value is ignored if "Allow close all trades" is false).


      Strategy Parameters

      • Strategy time-frame: Select which time-frame the signal candle will come from (best to use the same time-frame as displayed on the chart).
      • Trade strategy type: (Reversal / Continuation) Select the direction of trade to place when the high or low is hit. For "Reversal" it will place a sell at the high of the signal candle and place a buy at the low of the signal candle. For "Continuation" it will place a buy at the high of the signal candle and place a sell at the low of the signal candle.
      • Maximum number of trade entries (-1 for unlimited): Select the total number of trades to allow for the signal candle.
      • First trade entry (0 for first entry, 1 for second entry): Select the entry number for the first trade.
      • Market open hour: Define the market open hour to get the candle signal from.
      • Market open minute: Define the market open minute to get the candle signal from.
      • Signal from nth candle since market open: The index since the market open candle to get the signal from. 0 to use the market open candle as signal, 1 to use the next candle after the market open candle as signal.
      • Signal candle time-out: The number of candles before the signal candle is no longer valid.


      Trade Markers

      • Trade comment: Comment to attach to each trade.
      • Trade magic number: Magic number to attach to each trade.


      Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of the Candle Range EA is not indicative of future results. Ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and only trade with money you can afford to lose. Before using this trading bot with real money, we strongly recommend that you run thorough back-tests on historical data to evaluate the bot's performance under different market conditions. Conduct extensive demo trading sessions to familiarize yourself with the bot's behaviour and risk management strategies. Understand your own risk tolerance and financial goals before investing any amount of money.
        Reviews 2
        MariaCovrig
        19
        MariaCovrig 2025.01.02 10:01 
         

        I had some questions about setting up the bot and configuring its parameters, and the seller responded promptly to each inquiry. Their clear and helpful guidance was invaluable in getting me started with the trading bot, and I'm now confident in its capabilities. It's rare to find both a high-quality product and a supportive seller in one package.

        Gabriela Dan
        23
        Gabriela Dan 2025.01.02 09:57 
         

        I've been using the Candle Range EA for a few weeks now, and I'm impressed with its performance. As an experienced trader, I appreciate the level of customization available to suit my individual approach and market conditions. Back-test results show a strong track record of profitable trades and minimal draw downs. Overall, I highly recommend the Candle Range EA.

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        Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
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        Vladimir Mametov
        5 (2)
        Experts
        It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
        Iron Stops
        Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
        5 (8)
        Experts
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        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (4)
        Experts
        Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
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        Gennady Sergienko
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        Experts
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        Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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        Vladimir Lekhovitser
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        Experts
        Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
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        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.85 (506)
        Experts
        Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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        Experts
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        Thierry Ouellet
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        Experts
        LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        4.55 (22)
        Experts
        UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
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        Shengzu Zhong
        4.53 (74)
        Experts
        Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
        XG Gold Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.33 (112)
        Experts
        The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
        XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (4)
        Experts
        XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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        Ayush V Jain
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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        Valentina Zhuchkova
        4.17 (24)
        Experts
        NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
        Gold Neural Core
        TICK STACK LTD
        5 (8)
        Experts
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        Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
        4.56 (48)
        Experts
        Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
        Ghost Scalper MT5
        Thomas Christoph Lipka
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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        MariaCovrig
        19
        MariaCovrig 2025.01.02 10:01 
         

        I had some questions about setting up the bot and configuring its parameters, and the seller responded promptly to each inquiry. Their clear and helpful guidance was invaluable in getting me started with the trading bot, and I'm now confident in its capabilities. It's rare to find both a high-quality product and a supportive seller in one package.

        Gabriela Dan
        23
        Gabriela Dan 2025.01.02 09:57 
         

        I've been using the Candle Range EA for a few weeks now, and I'm impressed with its performance. As an experienced trader, I appreciate the level of customization available to suit my individual approach and market conditions. Back-test results show a strong track record of profitable trades and minimal draw downs. Overall, I highly recommend the Candle Range EA.

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