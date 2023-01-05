Nadaraya Watson Envelope by mh

This indicator builds upon the previously posted Nadaraya-Watson Estimator. Here we have created an envelope indicator based on kernel smoothing with integrated alerts from crosses between the price and envelope extremities. Unlike the Nadaraya-Watson Estimator, this indicator follows a contrarian methodology.

Settings

  • Window Size: Determines the number of recent price observations to be used to fit the Nadaraya-Watson Estimator.
  • Bandwidth: Controls the degree of smoothness of the envelopes , with higher values returning smoother results.
  • Mult: Controls the envelope width.
  • Src: Input source of the indicator.


Usage

This tool outlines extremes made by the prices within the selected window size. This is achieved by estimating the underlying trend in the price using kernel smoothing, calculating the mean absolute deviations from it, and adding/subtracting it from the estimated underlying trend.

We can expect the price to reverse when crossing one of the envelope extremities. Crosses between the price and the envelopes extremities are indicated with triangles on the chart.

For real-time applications, triangles are always displayed when a cross occurs and remain displayed at the location it first appeared even if the cross is no longer visible after a recalculation of the envelope .

As per popular demand we have integrated alerts for this indicator from the crosses between the price and the envelope extremities. However, we do not recommend this tool to be used alone or solely for real time applications. We do not have data supporting the performance of this tool over more classical bands/ envelope /channels indicators


Before purchasing any EA, please conduct a backtest, as its effectiveness can fluctuate based on factors like market conditions, volatility, and different trading strategies. While some traders may find success with it, others may not experience the same results. It’s essential to take your own risks.

Video Nadaraya Watson Envelope by mh
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The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Squeeze Momentum Indicator by mh
Loo Ming Hao
Indicators
This is a derivative of John Carter's "TTM Squeeze"  volatility  indicator, as discussed in his book "Mastering the Trade" (chapter 11). Black crosses on the midline show that the market just entered a squeeze (   Bollinger Bands   are with in   Keltner   Channel). This signifies low   volatility   , market preparing itself for an explosive move (up or down). Gray crosses signify "Squeeze release". Mr.Carter suggests waiting till the first gray after a black cross, and taking a position in th
Double Stochastic RSI Indicator for MT5
Loo Ming Hao
Indicators
The Double Stochastic RSI Indicator is a momentum indicator which is based on the Stochastic Oscillator and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). It is used help traders identify overbought and oversold markets as well as its potential reversal signals. This indicator is an oscillator type of technical indicator which plots a line that oscillates within the range of zero to 100. It also has markers at levels 20 and 80 represented by a dashed line. The area below 20 represents the oversold area, wh
Prop Firm Pass EA Studio XAUUSD
Loo Ming Hao
Experts
Unlock Your Trading Potential: EA Proven to Pass Proprietary Firm Evaluations for Gold on 15-Minute Timeframe Description: Discover the EA that exceeds expectations—engineered specifically for trading Gold on the 15-minute timeframe and proven to excel in evaluations by prestigious proprietary firms like FTMO. Designed with precision and tested rigorously, this automated solution integrates cutting-edge algorithms to optimize your trading performance. Key Features: - Gold Trading Expertise: T
Prop Firm Pass EURUSD
Loo Ming Hao
Experts
EURUSD Mastery: EA Tailored for Prop Firm Success on M15 Description: Introducing the ultimate EURUSD trading companion—an EA meticulously crafted for the 15-minute timeframe, engineered to surpass the rigorous evaluations of top proprietary firms like FTMO. Designed with precision and tested rigorously, this automated solution integrates advanced algorithms to optimize your trading performance. Key Features: - EURUSD Expertise: Specialized for the EURUSD currency pair, ideal for the dynamic
Titan5 MT5 EA
Loo Ming Hao
Experts
Titan5 MT5 EA – A Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor for Serious Traders Optimized for Prop Firms, Individual Traders, and Portfolio Diversification Titan5 MT5 EA is an advanced, fully automated trading system designed for traders who demand strategic diversification and robust risk management . By integrating five distinct trading methodologies , it adapts to various market conditions, making it ideal for prop firm challenges, personal accounts, and portfolio risk mitigation . Key Features Multi-
Pixel Minimalist Screener
Loo Ming Hao
Indicators
Pixel Minimalist Screener — Trade Smarter, Not Harder Clarity matters. In fast-moving markets, having a clean and focused workspace can make all the difference. The Pixel Minimalist Screener is built for traders who value precision, simplicity, and actionable information — all in one place. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Support Monitor up to three customizable timeframes on a single screen. Whether you’re scalping, swing trading, or position trading, this screener helps you align with the b
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