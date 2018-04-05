Prop Firm Pass EA Studio XAUUSD

Unlock Your Trading Potential: EA Proven to Pass Proprietary Firm Evaluations for Gold on 15-Minute Timeframe

Description:
Discover the EA that exceeds expectations—engineered specifically for trading Gold on the 15-minute timeframe and proven to excel in evaluations by prestigious proprietary firms like FTMO. Designed with precision and tested rigorously, this automated solution integrates cutting-edge algorithms to optimize your trading performance.

Key Features:
- Gold Trading Expertise: Tailored for the volatile yet lucrative Gold market, perfect for the 15-minute timeframe.
- Proprietary Firm Success:Proven track record in meeting stringent criteria of leading prop firms.
- Customizable Strategies: Adapt to varying market conditions with flexible settings.
  • Entry Amount: Set your entry lots with precision using static input double Entry_Amount = 0.10.
  • Stop Loss: Control risk with adjustable Stop Loss of input int Stop_Loss = 2000 pips.
  • Take Profit: Maximize gains with configurable Take Profit of input int Take_Profit = 8000 pips.
- Risk Management: Safeguard your investments with built-in risk controls.
- Real-Time Insights: Monitor performance with detailed analytics and actionable insights.
- Support and Updates: Dedicated support and continuous updates to keep you ahead.

Why Choose Us?
Elevate your trading journey with an EA trusted by professionals worldwide. Take the next step towards financial independence and unlock your trading potential today.

Get Started Now: Invest in your future with confidence. Purchase now and join a community of successful traders leveraging our advanced EA to achieve their financial goals.


Before purchasing any EA, please conduct a backtest, as its effectiveness can fluctuate based on factors like market conditions, volatility, and different trading strategies. While some traders may find success with it, others may not experience the same results. It’s essential to take your own risks.


By purchasing this EA, you acknowledge that you have backtested it and believe that it performs effectively

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Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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This indicator builds upon the previously posted Nadaraya-Watson Estimator. Here we have created an envelope indicator based on kernel smoothing with integrated alerts from crosses between the price and envelope extremities. Unlike the Nadaraya-Watson Estimator, this indicator follows a contrarian methodology. Settings Window Size: Determines the number of recent price observations to be used to fit the Nadaraya-Watson Estimator. Bandwidth: Controls the degree of smoothness of the   envelopes
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This is a derivative of John Carter's "TTM Squeeze"  volatility  indicator, as discussed in his book "Mastering the Trade" (chapter 11). Black crosses on the midline show that the market just entered a squeeze (   Bollinger Bands   are with in   Keltner   Channel). This signifies low   volatility   , market preparing itself for an explosive move (up or down). Gray crosses signify "Squeeze release". Mr.Carter suggests waiting till the first gray after a black cross, and taking a position in th
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Indicators
The Double Stochastic RSI Indicator is a momentum indicator which is based on the Stochastic Oscillator and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). It is used help traders identify overbought and oversold markets as well as its potential reversal signals. This indicator is an oscillator type of technical indicator which plots a line that oscillates within the range of zero to 100. It also has markers at levels 20 and 80 represented by a dashed line. The area below 20 represents the oversold area, wh
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Experts
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Titan5 MT5 EA
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