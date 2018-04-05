Prop Firm Pass EA Studio XAUUSD

Unlock Your Trading Potential: EA Proven to Pass Proprietary Firm Evaluations for Gold on 15-Minute Timeframe





Description:

Discover the EA that exceeds expectations—engineered specifically for trading Gold on the 15-minute timeframe and proven to excel in evaluations by prestigious proprietary firms like FTMO. Designed with precision and tested rigorously, this automated solution integrates cutting-edge algorithms to optimize your trading performance.





Key Features:

- Gold Trading Expertise: Tailored for the volatile yet lucrative Gold market, perfect for the 15-minute timeframe.

- Proprietary Firm Success:Proven track record in meeting stringent criteria of leading prop firms.

- Customizable Strategies: Adapt to varying market conditions with flexible settings. Entry Amount: Set your entry lots with precision using static input double Entry_Amount = 0.10.

Set your entry lots with precision using static input double Entry_Amount = 0.10. Stop Loss: Control risk with adjustable Stop Loss of input int Stop_Loss = 2000 pips.

Control risk with adjustable Stop Loss of input int Stop_Loss = 2000 pips. Take Profit: Maximize gains with configurable Take Profit of input int Take_Profit = 8000 pips. Customizable StrategiesAdapt to varying market conditions with flexible settings.

- Risk Management: Safeguard your investments with built-in risk controls.

- Real-Time Insights: Monitor performance with detailed analytics and actionable insights.

- Support and Updates: Dedicated support and continuous updates to keep you ahead.





Why Choose Us?

Elevate your trading journey with an EA trusted by professionals worldwide. Take the next step towards financial independence and unlock your trading potential today.





Get Started Now: Invest in your future with confidence. Purchase now and join a community of successful traders leveraging our advanced EA to achieve their financial goals.





Before purchasing any EA, please conduct a backtest, as its effectiveness can fluctuate based on factors like market conditions, volatility, and different trading strategies. While some traders may find success with it, others may not experience the same results. It’s essential to take your own risks.





By purchasing this EA, you acknowledge that you have backtested it and believe that it performs effectively