Double Stochastic RSI Indicator for MT5

The Double Stochastic RSI Indicator is a momentum indicator which is based on the Stochastic Oscillator and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). It is used help traders identify overbought and oversold markets as well as its potential reversal signals.

This indicator is an oscillator type of technical indicator which plots a line that oscillates within the range of zero to 100. It also has markers at levels 20 and 80 represented by a dashed line. The area below 20 represents the oversold area, while the area above 80 represents the overbought area.

The indicator detects an oversold market whenever its line drops below 20. It then shades the area brown to indicate an oversold market level. Inversely, it also detects overbought markets whenever the line breaches above 80. It then shades the area blue to indicate an overbought market.

Given the characteristics of this indicator, it can be effectively used as a mean reversal signal indicator based on reversals coming from overbought and oversold market levels.

How the Double Stochastic RSI Indicator Works?

The Double Stochastic RSI Indicator uses a complex algorithm which uses an underlying RSI and applies a formula which is somewhat similar to that of the Stochastic Oscillator. The resulting value is then plotted as a point on the oscillator line.

The indicator also detects whether the value of the line is below 20 or above 80. It then shades the area based whenever the line value is below 20 or above 80.

How to use the Double Stochastic RSI Indicator for MT5

The Double Stochastic RSI Indicator has several variables and options which can be modified within its settings.

“RSI period” refers to the number of periods used on the underlying RSI calculation.

“RSI applied price” refers to the price point on a candlestick used to calculate for the RSI.

“Stochastic period 1”, “Stochastic period 2”, and “Smoothing period” are variables which relate to the Stochastic calculations.

“Overbought level” and “Oversold level” modifies the markers set as the overbought and oversold levels.

Buy Trade Setup

When to Enter?

Wait for the line to drop below 20 then open a buy order as the line crosses above 20.

When to Exit?

Close the trade as soon as the line starts to slope down.

Sell Trade Setup

When to Enter?

Wait for the line to breach above 80 then open a sell order as the line crosses below 80.

When to Exit?

Close the trade as soon as the line starts to slope up.

Conclusion

The Double Stochastic RSI Indicator can be a very effective mean reversal indicator. It is not perfectly accurate but its reversal signals do have a very high probability of resulting in an actual mean reversal. Its reversal signals also lean towards the mid-term trends rather than short pulses, which allows for higher potential gains on a profitable trade.


Before purchasing any EA, please conduct a backtest, as its effectiveness can fluctuate based on factors like market conditions, volatility, and different trading strategies. While some traders may find success with it, others may not experience the same results. It’s essential to take your own risks.

By purchasing this EA, you acknowledge that you have backtested it and believe that it performs effectively

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Prime Horizon
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Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Ottaviano De Cicco
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Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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