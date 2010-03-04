Prop Firm Pass EURUSD

EURUSD Mastery: EA Tailored for Prop Firm Success on M15





Description:

Introducing the ultimate EURUSD trading companion—an EA meticulously crafted for the 15-minute timeframe, engineered to surpass the rigorous evaluations of top proprietary firms like FTMO. Designed with precision and tested rigorously, this automated solution integrates advanced algorithms to optimize your trading performance.



Key Features:

- EURUSD Expertise: Specialized for the EURUSD currency pair, ideal for the dynamic M15 timeframe.

- Proprietary Firm Success: Proven track record in meeting stringent criteria of leading prop firms.

- Customizable Strategies: Adapt to varying market conditions with flexible settings.

- Entry Amount: Set your entry lots with precision using static input double Entry_Amount = 0.10.

- Stop Loss: Control risk with adjustable Stop Loss of input int Stop_Loss = 25 pips.

- Take Profit: Maximize gains with configurable Take Profit of input int Take_Profit = 90 pips.

- Risk Management: Built-in safeguards to protect your capital with intelligent risk controls.

- Real-Time Insights: Monitor performance with detailed analytics and actionable insights.

- Support and Updates: Continuous updates and dedicated support to keep you ahead of the curve.





Why Choose Us?

Transform your trading journey with an EA trusted by professionals worldwide. Gain the edge you need to achieve your financial goals confidently.





Get Started Now: Invest in your success today. Purchase now and join a community of elite traders leveraging our cutting-edge EA for EURUSD mastery.









Before purchasing any EA, please conduct a backtest, as its effectiveness can fluctuate based on factors like market conditions, volatility, and different trading strategies. While some traders may find success with it, others may not experience the same results. It’s essential to take your own risks.

By purchasing this EA, you acknowledge that you have backtested it and believe that it performs effectively