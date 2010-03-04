Prop Firm Pass EURUSD

EURUSD Mastery: EA Tailored for Prop Firm Success on M15


Description:

Introducing the ultimate EURUSD trading companion—an EA meticulously crafted for the 15-minute timeframe, engineered to surpass the rigorous evaluations of top proprietary firms like FTMO. Designed with precision and tested rigorously, this automated solution integrates advanced algorithms to optimize your trading performance.


Key Features:
- EURUSD Expertise: Specialized for the EURUSD currency pair, ideal for the dynamic M15 timeframe.
- Proprietary Firm Success: Proven track record in meeting stringent criteria of leading prop firms.
- Customizable Strategies: Adapt to varying market conditions with flexible settings.
  - Entry Amount: Set your entry lots with precision using static input double Entry_Amount = 0.10.
  - Stop Loss: Control risk with adjustable Stop Loss of input int Stop_Loss = 25 pips.
  - Take Profit: Maximize gains with configurable Take Profit of input int Take_Profit = 90 pips.
- Risk Management: Built-in safeguards to protect your capital with intelligent risk controls.
- Real-Time Insights: Monitor performance with detailed analytics and actionable insights.
- Support and Updates: Continuous updates and dedicated support to keep you ahead of the curve.

Why Choose Us?
Transform your trading journey with an EA trusted by professionals worldwide. Gain the edge you need to achieve your financial goals confidently.

Get Started Now: Invest in your success today. Purchase now and join a community of elite traders leveraging our cutting-edge EA for EURUSD mastery.



Before purchasing any EA, please conduct a backtest, as its effectiveness can fluctuate based on factors like market conditions, volatility, and different trading strategies. While some traders may find success with it, others may not experience the same results. It’s essential to take your own risks.

By purchasing this EA, you acknowledge that you have backtested it and believe that it performs effectively

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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