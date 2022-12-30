Color MA Indicator Alert

5

2 EMA Color Alerts Indicator is a powerful tool for any trader looking to stay on top of market movements. By using exponential moving averages (EMAs), this indicator can provide early warning signals for potential market reversals and trend changes.

One of the key features of the 2 EMA Color Alerts Indicator is its customizable alerts. With this feature, traders can set their own parameters for receiving alerts, such as the EMA periods and the type of alert (e.g. sound, pop-up, email). This allows traders to tailor the indicator to their specific trading style and strategy.

In addition to its customizable alerts, the 2 EMA Color Alerts Indicator also has a clear and easy-to-read display. The indicator uses different colors to indicate different market conditions, making it easy for traders to quickly assess the current market trend.

Overall, the 2 EMA Color Alerts Indicator is a valuable addition to any trader's toolkit. Its customizable alerts and clear display make it easy to stay on top of market movements and make informed trading decisions. So, this indicator can be very useful for those who want to be successful in trading.


Recensioni 2
Rich8989
638
Rich8989 2024.03.04 13:05 
 

good indicator..thanks for sharing

Wojciech
146
Wojciech 2023.10.08 23:06 
 

The indicator works flawlessly. The only thing that could be improved is the "Inputs" tab (in the settings), lines 6, 7 and the last. I showed this in comment #1. Apart from that, everything's great. Thank you.

Prodotti consigliati
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
MOST Indicator
Yasin Ipek
Indicatori
This indicator is the translated version of Anıl ÖZEKŞİ's MOST Indicator, developed on the Matriks Data Terminal, into the MQL4 language. It is a trend-following indicator and quite successful. Its usage will be free and unlimited for a lifetime. You can click on my profile to access the MQL5 version of this indicator. You can also get your programming requests for MQL4 and MQL5 languages done at İpek Bilgisayar with an invoiced service. You can reach İpek Bilgisayar at www.ipekbilgisayar.org .
FREE
PMAX Indicator
Yasin Ipek
Indicatori
This indicator is the translated version of Kıvanç ÖZBİLGİÇ's PMAX Indicator, developed on the Matriks Data Terminal, into the MQL4 language. It is a trend-following indicator and quite successful. Its usage will be free and unlimited for a lifetime. You can click on my profile to access the MQL5 version of this indicator. You can also get your programming requests for MQL4 and MQL5 languages done at İpek Bilgisayar with an invoiced service. You can reach İpek Bilgisayar at www.ipekbilgisayar.or
FREE
Octo Tack
Rafael Vega Ruiz
Indicatori
OCTO TACK TREND INDICATOR Summary/Description: Trend indicator showing signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend Get ready to have the best trend indicator you've ever tried. No repainting in any way, guaranteed It generates clear signals and always in favor of the trend (see screenshots) You just have to wait for the alert to indicate it and earn pip Are you tired of indicators that never work? Here we have the solution, try the free version and if you want to have more signals
FREE
Engulfingfinder
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicatori
The indicator is based on identifying engulfing candlestick patterns within the current timeframe. When such patterns are found, it generates buy and sell signals represented by up and down arrows, respectively. However, the user is responsible for determining the prevailing trend. Once the trend is identified, they should trade in line with the corresponding signal that aligns with the trend direction.
FREE
Reverse slave copier
Mariia Rudkovska
Utilità
Reverse copier is a tool that will open opposite buy/sell orders from your master account. It will help you with low profit EA's that lose consistenly and turn it to wins. Feel free to ask for new functions/features and I will add it. Now it's a simple MT5 to MT4 bridge with straightforward logic of one position open/close.  How to install: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141604
FREE
Bands Breakout
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unlock Smarter Trading with the Bands Breakout! Are you tired of confusing charts and missed opportunities? Get clear, high-probability entry and exit signals right on your chart with the Bands Breakout  indicator! This isn't just another indicator; it's a complete, trend-aware system designed to simplify your trading decisions and focus only on the best moves. Our unique engine combines the momentum power of the EMA 10 with the volatility framework of the Bollinger Bands to find definitive buy
FREE
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand per MetaTrader 4 (ti invitiamo a condividere la tua recensione o il tuo feedback, positivo o negativo, in modo che altri trader possano trarre vantaggio dalla tua esperienza.) : Benvenuti nell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand. Questo indicatore è progettato per identificare le zone di offerta e domanda ininterrotte. Questo indicatore può aiutare il trader a visualizzare il mercato come zone; è possibile vedere come il prezzo rispetti alcune potent
FREE
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
HC ARROW
Cuong Pham
Indicatori
The indicator shows you buy/sell signals and does not repaint. It works well with almost all pairs, while the best ones are GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURUSD. The product works better on H1 and H4. You can change the parameters in the inputs tab to get the best signals and the best trade results on each pair. You can enable/disable alerts when signal appears. The indicator is easy to use. Parameters barstrip & Sensitive: amount of bars to process the highest and lowest prices (relates to the internal l
Happy Tiger
Wong Sze Wai
Experts
This EA build -in  3  strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on below risk level, pairs and timeframe: Medium Risk - EURNZD M1 Medium Risk - CADCHF M1  Medium Risk - USDCAD M30 Medium Risk - GBPJPY H1 Multiple strategies traded together will lead to a bigger profits and high risk!!! ## ALL STRATEGIES TESTED WITH HIGH SPREAD ##  This EA with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic to open order and take profit. It also allow user input his OWN STOPLOSS amount of sa
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicatori
Il Cattura Tendenza (The Trend Catcher): La strategia Trend Catcher con indicatore di allerta è uno strumento di analisi tecnica versatile che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una strategia dinamica Trend Catcher che si adatta alle condizioni di mercato, offrendo una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle proprie preferenze e tolleranza al risc
FREE
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
Session Average Date Range MT4
Tien Long Tu
Indicatori
Session Average Date Range: Analyze and average the low - high of specific trading sessions within custom date ranges, offering insights into price movements and market behavior over selected periods. The "Session Average Date Range" tool is an advanced analytical utility designed to empower traders and analysts by allowing them to dissect and evaluate the high and low range of specific trading sessions within a user-defined date range. This tool provides a flexible and precise approach to analy
FREE
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
Indicatori
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
High Pass Filter Candlesticks
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicatori
This indicator applies the  biquad high pass filter to the price-chart data, and displays the filter output for the OHLC as candlesticks. The candlesticks corresponds to the actual calculations of the filter value  during the formation of each price bar (not from all historical highs lows or closes). The shape of the bars therefore corresponds directly to the shape of each price bar. High pass filters are an underappreciated type of oscillator that are seldom used in technical analysis in the st
FREE
Cool Monkey
Sze Yu Ma
4 (1)
Experts
Cool Monkey is a fully automatic, highly customizable EA based on Volatility, MACD and RSI to select optimal entry points. It uses a specialized grid structure  to achieve a high winning rate with improved safety. All tests are performed with 99.90% tick data, with simulated spread, execution delay, commission and swap. Trading and optimization experience required if you wish to optimize it. Limited time to buy Cool Monkey for USD30 ! Recommendations: Default settings works on EURUSD M1 chart Cu
Multiple Symbols Price Action Scanner Pro
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicatori
Price Action Scanner Pro is an indicator that identifies price behaviors and provides alerts, offering more features and customization compared to Price Action Scanner   (  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/118937?source=Site+Profile+Seller   )   . This indicator can simultaneously detect signals for up to 15 symbols across different timeframes. You can configure it to detect signals during specific trading sessions such as Asian, European, and US sessions, using different timeframes. This
Auto Super Pivot
Harun Celik
Indicatori
The Auto Super Pivot indicator is an indicator designed to calculate support points and resistance points for pivot points. this indicator has the ability to calculate standard pivot, fibonacci, camarilla, woodie and demark pivot points. It also allows you to use all time zones with the time frame feature. Another feature of the indicator is the auto time slice feature. This feature allows automatic calculations without having to set any time zone. Features 6 different pivot calculation modes A
Hammer Master MT4
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Experts
Introducing   HammerMaster EA , your ultimate trading assistant designed for the MQL5 market. Harness the power of technical analysis with our expert advisor that identifies and capitalizes on hammer candlestick patterns. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, HammerMaster EA offers robust features to enhance your trading strategy and maximize your potential profits. Strategy Overview HammerMaster EA is based on the identification of hammer candlestick patterns, specifically the bulli
FREE
One to Three Trendline Breakout
Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Indicatori
Note : The slow loading of the indicator issue has been addressed . This new version loads fast and does not slow the platform. Version 1.3 : We have updated the indicator to include an historical bar scanning option . So instead of scanning all bars in the history (which can make the indicator slow sometimes ) , you can select the maximum number of bars it can scan which can increase the performance and make the indicator faster. This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicato
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicatori
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è stato progettato per uno scalping aggressivo e per entrate rapide nelle opzioni binarie , generando segnali su ogni candela in modo da sapere esattamente cosa sta succedendo in ogni momento. Unisciti al canale Happy Scalping: MQL5 Non ripinta : il segnale della candela attuale viene generato in tempo reale , il che significa che può cambiare mentre la candela è ancora in formazione, a seconda che il prezzo salga o scenda rispetto alla chiusura della candela precedente. Tutt
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Discrete Fourier Transform of Price
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicatori
This indicator is a useful tool for visualising cyclic components in price. It calculates the Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT) of a price chart data segment selected by the user. It displays the cycles, the spectrum and the synthesised signal in a separate window.  The indicator is intended as a learning tool only, being unsuitable for providing actual trade signals. Download the file -  it is a free toy. Play with it to understand how signals can be transformed by controlling their cyclic comp
FREE
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Price Change Distributions
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicatori
This indicator demonstrates that the price change of financial instruments is NOT a random walk process, as advocated by the "Random Walk Hypothesis", and as popularised by the bestselling book "A Random Walk Down Wall Street". I wish that were the case!  It is shown here that the real situation with price change is actually much worse than a random walk process!  Deceptive market psychology, and the bulls-bears tug of war, stack up the odds against traders in all instruments, and all time frame
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Altri dall’autore
Non Repaint Buy And Sell Binary Option Indicator
Denis Adha
Indicatori
Buy And Sell Binary Option on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is a specialized technical analysis tool designed to assist traders in identifying binary option trading opportunities using the latest market algorithms. This indicator has been enhanced with an algorithm that incorporates the most up-to-date market information and processes it into a histogram. Additionally, the indicator comes with alert features, including pop-up alerts and email notifications. Latest Market Algorithm : Our indica
Fakeout Detector
Denis Adha
Indicatori
Fakeout Detector Indicator The "Fakeout Detector" indicator is a tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential false price movements (fakeouts) in the financial markets. A fakeout is a condition where the price of an asset appears to be moving in one direction but then reverses, causing losses for traders who incorrectly take positions. This indicator helps traders avoid or anticipate fakeouts by identifying key points in price movements. Indicator Output Functions: Arrow Up (Upward A
Telegram Alert for Universal Indicator
Denis Adha
Utilità
Telegram Alert for Universal Indicator serves as an automated trading tool. It takes screenshots of the current chart when buy or sell signals are generated by a custom indicator and sends these screenshots to a designated Telegram channel. This feature allows traders to visually monitor their trading signals, enhancing their decision-making process and overall trading experience. Inputs: Telegram BOT API:   Input your BOT API Telegram Telegram  Chat ID:   Input your CHAT ID (Telegram channel/g
Universal EA for Indicator Custom
Denis Adha
Utilità
Universal EA for Your Custom Indicator This EA is to be based on buying /selling via buffers. This is based on the calling of a custom signal indicator. Here are the INPUTS below and I will give a description of how each INPUT works  Custom Indicator Name This is where the custom indicator will go for this EA to call from the folder. TP Mode BASKET: for ALL trades to close out based on the TP/SL- OR Trail SL OR Break Even. Basically its basket and everything closes based on the INPUTS. These
MT4 Alert Telegram Notifier Pro Version
Denis Adha
Utilità
MT4 Alert Telegram Notifier PRO VERSION   is a specialized toolsdesigned for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. One of its key features is its ability to operate concurrently with Expert Advisors (EAs) on a single MT4 chart, combining the power of automated analysis with communication convenience. Sending Order Notifications to Telegram Groups or Channels:   This indicator has the capability to send real-time order notifications directly to the Telegram group or channel of your choice using the B
MT5 Alert Telegram Notifier Pro Version
Denis Adha
Utilità
MT5 Alert Telegram Notifier PRO VERSION   is a specialized toolsdesigned for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. One of its key features is its ability to operate concurrently with Expert Advisors (EAs) on a single MT4 chart, combining the power of automated analysis with communication convenience. Sending Order Notifications to Telegram Groups or Channels:   This indicator has the capability to send real-time order notifications directly to the Telegram group or channel of your choice using the B
Filtro:
Rich8989
638
Rich8989 2024.03.04 13:05 
 

good indicator..thanks for sharing

Wojciech
146
Wojciech 2023.10.08 23:06 
 

The indicator works flawlessly. The only thing that could be improved is the "Inputs" tab (in the settings), lines 6, 7 and the last. I showed this in comment #1. Apart from that, everything's great. Thank you.

Denis Adha
3082
Risposta dello sviluppatore Denis Adha 2023.10.09 14:00
Thank you sir, ill fix it fast i can
Rispondi alla recensione