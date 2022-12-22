Bolly Boom Bands

Bolly Boom Bands is an indicator which identifies when a Trend is strong and when it is not, hence it is just a lateral oscillation of the price which can push you to waste money opening inconsistent positions.

It is so easy to use and similar to kind-of Bollinger Bands with Fibonacci ranges, it will be useful to find those channels where you should wait if price is inside or when these are broken to start operating into the trend area... As you can imagine it is recommended for opening positions following the trend.


Although Bolly-Boom Bands is adjustable and very accurate identifying areas for operating and hidden lateral Trends, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation.

Works in any kind of Chart and timeframe.

...And remind to give to BBB some like stars, share your reviews, suggestions... it will be useful for improving existing and developing new Indicators!


Bolly Boom Bands settings (Values by default are my initial recommendation)

  • Bolly Bands Period: Period for the area which will be used for calculations... recommended values above 100 even with small timeframes
  • Bolly Bands Shift: Bands offset
  • Boom Band Deviation: Standard deviations to apply.
  • Neutral Fibo Band: Fibonacci level to control ranges where lateral trend is defined (0-3).


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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Indicators
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
MACD Divergence Finder
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Indicators
MACD Divergence Finder Indicator will help you to find Divergences between your typical MACD values and the Chart Prices as potential points of actual Trend Reversion or Pull Backs to increase your positions as per the current Trend. Indicator Windows draws MACD value and Divergence arrows but not MACD Signal as it is not considered relevant to detect this kind of Classic Divergences. In some computer/VPS with old microprocessors or low RAM size, when you launch this Indicator (attach it, change
RSI Divergence Finder
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Indicators
RSI Divergence Finder Indicator will help you to find Classic Divergences between your typical RSI values and the Chart Prices as potential points of actual Trend Reversion or Pull Backs to increase your positions as per the current Trend. In some computer/VPS with old microprocessors or low RAM size, when you launch this Indicator (attach it, change settings, reset or even timeframe change) as it analyze the Chart to avoid refreshing what is not changing, it is possible to experience a bit of l
Diamond Trend Trader
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Experts
Taking as baseline  Diamond Trend  Indicator, which has provided good results so far detecting Trends , here is coming up a new Expert Advisor taking advantage of its power to open positions following it.  It is     recommended  to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe for FX, Cryptos, GOLD/AUXUSD, BRENT,... (not tested with Indexes) DTT EA instance tracks its own operations, if you want to use more than one DTT EA (and/or any of my other EAs) in the
Diamond IHeOS Trader
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Experts
Taking as baseline  Diamond Trend  Indicator, which has provided good results so far detecting Trends , here is coming up a new Expert Advisor where DT and IHeOS Cloud indicators are working together. It is   recommended  to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe for FX, GOLD/AUXUSD, BRENT... not tested with Indexes DIHeOST EA instance tracks its own operations, if you want to use more than one DIHeOST EA (and/or any of my other EAs) in the same accou
Magic Divergence Trader
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Experts
Taking as baseline my own Divergence Indicators, here is coming up a new Expert Advisor taking advantage of its power to open positions detecting micro/macro trend changes.  It is     recommended  to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe and it has been just tested in FX so for another assets pay attention on Max spread and Lot limits. Remind it uses a typical Martingale Grid so to mitigate risks drive your own Backtesting or buy it and ask me for so
Bolly Boom Rider
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Experts
Taking as baseline  Bolly-Boom Bands Indicator , here is a new Expert Advisor taking advantage of a "Rider" which goes faster than BBB, which is enough to keep it into the race.  It is     recommended  to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe and it has been just tested in FX so for another assets pay attention on Max spread and Lot limits. Remind it uses a Martingale Grid when required.  ...And remind to give to BBR some like stars, share your revie
Diamond Seeker Pro
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Experts
Taking as baseline  Diamond Trend  Indicator, there is a new Strategy of use through a  new Expert Advisor opening positions on the current trend.   It is   recommended  to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe... For better and consistent outcomes I recommend to use it as a Marathon runner with multiple and collaborative instances instead of as one Sprinter instance... This EA uses a Classic Martingale ...  so, are you ready to surf the waves?... Re
Ride of the Day Scalper
Segundo Calvo Munoz
2 (1)
Experts
'Ride of the Day' is a Scalper EA which identifies breaking points in the price such as support/resistances and allocate a potential trigger to open a position in the same direction than the price... these are expected to open and close quickly, as part of a Scalper behavior. All potential positions not triggered, will expire themselves as per Market Schedule Parameters. Remind, it is a Scalper, so give it time to reach good Market conditions and it will grow exponentially with the appropriated
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