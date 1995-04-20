Bolly Boom Bands

Bolly Boom Bands is an indicator which identifies when a Trend is strong and when it is not, hence it is just a lateral oscillation of the price which can push you to waste money opening inconsistent positions.

It is so easy to use and similar to kind-of Bollinger Bands with Fibonacci ranges, it will be useful to find those channels where you should wait if price is inside or when these are broken to start operating into the trend area... As you can imagine it is recommended for opening positions following the trend.


Although Bolly-Boom Bands is adjustable and very accurate identifying areas for operating and hidden lateral Trends, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation.

Works in any kind of Chart and timeframe.

...And remind to give to BBB some like stars, share your reviews, suggestions... it will be useful for improving existing and developing new Indicators!


Bolly Boom Bands settings (Values by default are my initial recommendation)

  • Bolly Bands Period: Period for the area which will be used for calculations... recommended values above 100 even with small timeframes
  • Bolly Bands Shift: Bands offset
  • Boom Band Deviation: Standard deviations to apply.
  • Neutral Fibo Band: Fibonacci level to control ranges where lateral trend is defined (0-3).


