Diamond IHeOS Trader

Taking as baseline Diamond Trend Indicator, which has provided good results so far detecting Trends, here is coming up a new Expert Advisor where DT and IHeOS Cloud indicators are working together.

It is  recommended to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe for FX, GOLD/AUXUSD, BRENT... not tested with Indexes

DIHeOST EA instance tracks its own operations, if you want to use more than one DIHeOST EA (and/or any of my other EAs) in the same account be sure "Code # to identify MY Operations" value is different in each other  

This EA uses a  Disruptive Version of Martingale... and remind to launch Backtest and Optimization to find the parameters which best fits to U

...And remind to give to DIHeOST some stars, share your reviews, suggestions... it will be useful for improving EAs!  


Brief explanation about DIHeOST settings:

Main Diamond IHeOST settings
  • Max Buys/Sells: Maximum volume of Buy/Sell Operations to keep Open at the same time
  • Take Profit Distance: Pips of benefits for Take Profit from Open price.
  • Stop Loss Distance: Pips of loss for S/L from Open price. Just indicate it in case you wan to include a fix S/L from trigger Operation, otherwise, keep it as 0
  • Max Spread Allowed: Maximum Spread allowed to open a trigger Operation.
  • Starting Operational Lot: Minimal Lot to be used as starting point for the trigger Operation (DIHeSOT might change it if Dynamic Lot was activated) DIHeSOT never will open a MiniLot lower than allowed by the Broker
  • Maximum Operational Lot: Max Lot DIHeSOT will be able to open positions ( DIHeSOT won't ever surpass the Max Lot allowed by your Broker)
  • Dynamic Lot (true/false): Activate automatic Lot calculation based on Equity/Balance per each 0.01 Lot or use always your Starting Operational Lot defined (true or false, respectively).
  • Bucket: In case Dynamic Lot is true, DIHeSOT will use your Balance Account (true) or your Equity Account (false) to calculate the trigger Operation size. Useful if you want to include your Credit and/or Actual Equity status in the lot calculations
  • Balance/Equity per each 0.01 Lot: How much Balance/Equity will be booked by 0.01 Lot
  • Activate Open Position Alerts?: Activate/Deactivate New Open Position Alerts (Including Ticket & DIHeSOT Code).
  • Start Hour: Hour when DIHeSOT will start to watch out new potential opportunities.
  • End Hour: Hour when DIHeSOT will stop new opportunities identification (If there already exist any Open operation, Martingale will continue working until all are closed). To keep DIHeSOT looking for new possible operations during 24h, just indicate the same value than Start Hour.
Martingale Parameters:
  • Martingale Coefficient: Benefit Coefficient when Martingale is active and operating.
  • Grid Distance: Distance from previous Open order in Pips in case the price goes away in different direction from the expected one
  • Code # to identify MY Operations: Unique code for DIHeSOT to identify its own operations and be able to manage these independently. Very useful when you want to open positions manually, with another EA or even to duplicate DIHeSOT working in the same currency but different Timeframe (in this case is critical to use a different code).
  • Packing Activation: Do you want DIHeSOT start packing operations and close all at the same time? (true=Yes / false=No).  It will reduce the risk when there are rallies, but also the benefit.
  • Start Packing Order after Trade X: If Packing Activation activated, will be from which trade you want DIHeSOT to start packing all operations. use always a value greater than 2.
  • Packing Impact: Although Packing Activation will mitigate certain risk when there are price rallies, hence the benefit, no always you need to lose money... indicate a % of benefit you want to keep when packing 

Diamond Trend   Indicator Parameters: To get more details I would recommend you to visit the Indicator description here.

IHeOS Cloud Parameters:

  • High IHeOS Cloud Period: Upper area control Period
  • Low IHeOS Cloud Period:  Lower area control Period
  • IHeOS Transition Speed: Transition speed within Cloud areas

And remind, lower Spreads and higher Leverages will improve DIHeSOT performance...



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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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