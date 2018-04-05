RSI and slow MA

This EA uses 2 indicators: RSI and moving average. Positions opened towards the side of moving average. When price reaches the predefined high RSI value and goes down to the trigger point, then EA opens a sell position. Logic to opening a buy position is the same. 
Setting input parameters: 

This EA uses 2 indicators: RSI and moving average. Positions opened towards the side of moving average. When price reaches the predefined high RSI value and goes down to the trigger point, then EA opens a sell position. Logic to opening a buy position is the same. 
Setting input parameters: 

1. Define working hours. Positions are opened only in interval of working hours. 

2. Risk, lot size

4. Take profit

5. Trailing take profit, stop loss in percent

6. Breakeven of position

7. Trailing stop loss

8. RSI strategy

9. Slow moving average

10. ATR

11. RSI

12. Others

13. Rectangle label
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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This EA can be used to automatically trade several strategies, or can be used as trade assistant. Following strategies can be used: ·         Break out strategy; ·         Tick speed strategy; ·         Grid strategy; ·         RSI and slow MA strategy; ·         Follow trend strategy.   Explaining some parameters: orderable_spread – spread in points. If symbol’s spread is greater than the parameter EA does not open positions.   Video for introduction and use as an assistant: https://www.youtub
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Add an image or logo on a chart. Parameters: "File name for On mode" - location of image file depending MQL5 folder. "Background object" - set the logo as a background object. “x”, “y” – coordinates on the chart, from which the logo shows.   If you want to delete the logo, just remove ea from the chart. The suggested resolution for the image is 200x200 pixels.   You can use this ea while recording a video.
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