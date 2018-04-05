RSI and slow MA

This EA uses 2 indicators: RSI and moving average. Positions opened towards the side of moving average. When price reaches the predefined high RSI value and goes down to the trigger point, then EA opens a sell position. Logic to opening a buy position is the same.

Setting input parameters:





This EA uses 2 indicators: RSI and moving average. Positions opened towards the side of moving average. When price reaches the predefined high RSI value and goes down to the trigger point, then EA opens a sell position. Logic to opening a buy position is the same.

Setting input parameters:





1. Define working hours. Positions are opened only in interval of working hours.





2. Risk, lot size





4. Take profit





5. Trailing take profit, stop loss in percent





6. Breakeven of position





7. Trailing stop loss





8. RSI strategy





9. Slow moving average





10. ATR





11. RSI





12. Others





13. Rectangle label