Forktongue EMA

Forktongue EMA — Precision Dual-EMA Cross Execution with Built-In News & Gap Protection

Forktongue EMA is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor built around one of the most trusted concepts in technical trading — the crossover of two Exponential Moving Averages — but engineered with the risk controls that most basic crossover EAs skip entirely. Where a typical EMA-cross robot fires blindly into every signal regardless of session, spread, or market shock, Forktongue EMA was designed from the ground up to filter out the noise that costs retail traders money: high-impact news windows, overnight gaps, and conflicting signals stacking on top of open positions.

How it trades

At its core, Forktongue EMA watches two EMA lines — a fast one and a slow one, both fully adjustable — and waits for a clean cross. When the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA (a Golden Cross), the EA opens a buy on the next candle. When the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA (a Death Cross), it opens a sell. Every signal is confirmed on completed candle data, not repainting mid-bar noise, so what you see in backtesting is what you get live.

Built for real trading conditions, not just clean backtests

Markets don't move in a vacuum, and Forktongue EMA accounts for that. A dedicated trading-time window lets you shut the EA down before scheduled high-impact news releases and bring it back online once volatility settles, so you're never caught holding a fresh signal straight into a spike. A separate gap-protection filter watches for the specific scenario that blows up so many crossover strategies: a signal firing on the last candle of the trading day, followed by a large opening gap the next session that moves against that signal. When that happens beyond your defined threshold, Forktongue EMA simply skips the entry rather than opening straight into an adverse move.

Disciplined position management

Every trade opens with Stop Loss and Take Profit already attached, both fully configurable, and both can still be adjusted manually at any time while the position is live — the EA never fights your manual intervention. If a counter-signal appears while a position is open, Forktongue EMA closes the existing position first before considering a new entry in the opposite direction, so you're never left holding two conflicting trades at once. Position sizing is margin-aware: lot size is automatically checked against your available free margin before every trade, preventing the "not enough money" rejections that plague less careful EAs, and spread is factored directly into stop distances so your stops are never placed inside the spread on fast-moving instruments like gold.

Flexible by design

Choose Buy Only, Sell Only, or Both directions depending on your market bias. Run it on any symbol or timeframe your broker supports. Use fixed lot sizing or switch on risk-percentage based auto-lot sizing to keep position size consistent with your account growth. A live, professionally styled on-chart dashboard keeps you informed at a glance — current mode, trade status, open position direction, last signal time, live spread, free margin, and session status — without cluttering your chart or requiring you to dig through the terminal.

Who it's for

Forktongue EMA suits traders who want the simplicity and transparency of a classic moving-average crossover system, without the blind spots. Whether you're running it on gold, majors, or indices, it's built to behave predictably in live conditions — respecting your risk settings, respecting the news calendar you set, and protecting you from the gap risk that catches so many automated systems off guard.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (2)
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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