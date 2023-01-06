



BTC Gold Guide











MT4:mql5.com/en/market/product/90645

MT5:mql5.com/en/market/product/90646









How Test EA:



For the expert test, you must have MetaTrader 4 or 5 software installed on your system.

After installing Metatrader, enter the Metatrader site and our expert page.

MT4:mql5.com/en/market/product/90645

MT5:mql5.com/en/market/product/90646





Click on the "Free Demo" option:





Then a new window will open for you.

If you have Metatrader installed, click on the option on the left, and if you haven't, click on the option on the right:









After clicking on the option on the left, your Metatrader will open.

Specify the details and then click on the Start option.

You will see the expert results in the backtest.

To learn more about how to test an expert in Metatrader, read the articles on the Metatrader site.









Expert buying guide:



Enter our expert page.

MT4:mql5.com/en/market/product/90645

MT5:mql5.com/en/market/product/90646

Click on the purchase option:









Choose one of the purchase methods. Then accept the rules of this site (fill in the square boxes):









Click on "Next" to enter the payment page.









Expert installation guide:



After buying Expert, enter your MetaTrader.

Note that in Metatrader, you must log in with Gmail and MQL5 site password.

Then enter the market tab. Part of purchased products:









Click on our Expert, and click the "Install" option.









Expert implementation guide:



After installing the expert, the expert trades automatically and you don't need to do anything.















