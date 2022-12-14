



BTC Gold Frequently Asked Questions





MT4:mql5.com/en/market/product/90645

MT5:mql5.com/en/market/product/90646



















Which is the best broker for this expert?



I have tested the most famous and biggest brokers in the world. You can use most brokers. But to be sure, use reliable and big and old brokers. Because data is an important issue. The data of different brokers is different.













What is the best time frame?



Lower time frames have more number of signals (such as 15 minutes) and higher time frames (such as one hour) have higher accuracy.













Will you be updating Expert in the future?



Yes, we will update the expert as long as necessary. We update the strategy and network of artificial intelligence. We increase the settings and fix possible problems.









Are the updates free?



Yes. Updates are always free for buyers.









Is it possible to take an expert test?



Yes. For the expert test, you can buy its one-month version.













Who made this expert?



This expert was created by a team of 17 programmers, marketers, managers and math professors.

You surely know that making an expert, with this success, is not possible on your own. To build great experts, great teams are needed.









What brokers do the creators of this expert use?



Different brokers such as:

FXCM

Exness

IC Market



Alpari



FXTM

etc...









Can this expert be used in other symbols?



no It will not be useful at all in other symbols. Only gold and bitcoin









Is it possible to communicate with you directly and outside of this site?



Preferably message us through this site. We will try to answer you as soon as possible. The number of messages is too high. please be patient.









What is the best setting for this expert?



Usually, the best setting is the default setting. But you can use the settings that I have placed on the site.

To find these settings, read the settings guide article. (end of the article)









What are the ways to buy this expert?



The only way to buy this expert is the "MQL5.com ".









How long have you used this expert?



We have been using and testing this expert for more than 6 months.









In the settings, is the calculation unit a pip or a point?



All calculations are based on points.









From what brokers was the data used to build this expert taken?



Alpari

ICMarket

RoboForex

DukasCopy

FxCM

FxOpen

EasyForex

LiteForex

ForexTer

TickMill

Exness









Why doesn't Expert Trade?



1- The amount of spreads in your broker may be more than the amount of spreads in the settings.

so increase the amount of spreads in the settings.





2- The amount of leverage or your capital may be very small.

It is better to run an expert with a leverage of 40 and above and a capital of more than $ 100.





3- The expert may not have a signal at all.

So it is better to check the back test as well.

If it does not trade in the back test, then there is no signal and the expert is running correctly.





4. Experts may not be allowed to trade.

First in the settings, let the expert trade.





5- It may be due to your settings.

For example, it does not trade because of the allow long trades.





6- It may be due to the Delays in your VPS.

If the Delays value is high, the expert may not trade.









Minimum capital ?

500$









What is the reason for the difference in trades (buy & sell) in different accounts?







1- Due to the use of different brokers:

Note that this expert uses very accurate data

Because the patterns are very, very different and there are so many of them

So if there is a difference between the data, the expert will make different decisions

So if the brokers are different, the data is also different and the type of trading may be different

But after several months of testing, I realized that eventually, after several months, the overall results may be similar





2- Due to use in different accounts:

Maybe you use the same broker, but with different accounts

As you know, some brokers have different accounts

For example, pro, ECN, Standard and raw and ...

These accounts have different data. So as described above, trades may be different





3- Due to the difference in the number of decimal places

As you know, in the gold symbol, some brokers have two decimal places

Some 3 digits

And some 1 digits

This difference in data accuracy makes a difference in expert decisions

But the difference should be small

4- Some other reasons that are not yet clear

You can tell me if you find a reason

Thanks





In every update, I try to reduce this difference









How many points are profit limit and loss limit?



Profit limit and loss limit are different in each trade. But the amount of profit limit = loss limit. That is: R/R=1









Why are profit limits and loss limits slightly different?



Profit limit = loss limit + spread. The higher the spread, the greater the difference between the profit limit and the loss limit.









Do you provide signal?



Yes, we will soon present a signal on this site.

After publishing the next version, solving a few problems and completing the settings, and finding a great broker for most customers, we offer a signal on this site.









Why is the number of trades low?



The number of expert signals is high, but for several reasons, the expert may trade less.

Because of the spread: if you disable the option of trading with a high spread in the settings, the expert will trade less when the broker's spread is high (especially in Bitcoin).

Due to not trading at the same time: if the full trade option is not enabled in the settings, the expert will not trade again until the trade is open. This option reduces the number of trades.











