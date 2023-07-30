Hunting Trend MT5

66% discount only for the first 5 buyers (4 left), main price: 300 $

Show the signal as a line graph

Prediction of 10 future candles and advanced display

Prediction of individual candles graphically

Can be used in the gold symbol

Can be used in 15 minutes time frame

Can be used only in gold symbol and only 15 minutes time frame



How the indicator works:


Using complex mathematical calculations, it predicts the future 10 candles.

The predictions of this indicator are based on price. Therefore, it can predict each candle separately

But it is better to see the forecast as a whole and trade with 10 candles.




How to use the indicator:


Run the indicator on the 15-minute time frame and the gold symbol.

The settings of this indicator are very simple.

You can use the indicator using the default settings.

Use it whenever the indicator gives a signal.

Blue signals (uptrend) are buy signals, and red signals (downtrend) are sell signals.

Try to use reliable signals (signals that have high strength).

Signals with a large slope have a high power.




Settings:


How to display:

Signals have 2 types of display. You can test them.

If you need more settings, be sure to let us know





Features of the indicator:


Can be used in the gold symbol

Can be used in 15 minutes time frame

Fast support

Custom settings can be added (if you need any settings, tell me, I will add them if possible)





Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):



How to see past signals?

Unfortunately, it is not possible to view past signals in the chart live.
To see old signals, you should use backtest.
You can see all the signals by referring to the backtest section in Metatrader.


Why don't I see a signal every time I open Metatrader?

MetaTrader must be open to view signals. New signals are displayed when Metatrader is open and the indicator is running.

So to see the new signals, keep the chart open and by using the alarm and notification settings, you can immediately receive the new signals.


What is the average number of daily signals?

For example, on average: 0.75 trades per day
Also, these signals are not regular
That means you may have 4 signals in one day
But in 4 days, don't have any signal


If I use a VPS, can I receive a signal reception alert with my mobile phone?

Yes, enable this option in settings
Mobile notification





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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Ottaviano De Cicco
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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