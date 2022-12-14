



BTC Gold EA Settings Guide







MT4:mql5.com/en/market/product/90645

MT5:mql5.com/en/market/product/90646















Trade with high spread:



If this setting is disabled, the expert will not trade when the spread is high. It is better to disable this setting. If it is inactive, the number of signals will also decrease.

In the Bitcoin symbol, due to the high fees, disabling this option will drastically reduce the number of trades.











Trade Order "Buy":



If it is inactive, it will not do "buy" trades. It is better to have these settings active.













Trade Order "Sell":



If it is inactive, it will not do "sell" trades. It is better to have these settings active.









fullTrade:

By activating this option, the number of expert trades increases. If you have enabled this option, reduce the risk. Because, for example, the expert may open 4 trades at the same time, if your risk is 5%, the expert has risked more than 20%. That is dangerous.











riskType:



The risk in this expert is approximate. Because in gold and bitcoin, the risk cannot be precisely adjusted. For example, if you set the risk to 1%, the expert may risk 0.75 or 1.25%.











Changing the lot volume from automatic:

If you want to determine the lot amount in each trade, you can use these settings.

By default, the expert determines the amount of risk and lot.

If you change these settings, the expert will determine the amount of the lot based on the value you entered.

















Settings we use:





