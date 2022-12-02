Live Dynamic Renko

This Renko is:

  • Live constantly updated on the market prices 
  • Dynamic updating on each new ATR value
  • Backtestable : Generating the chart during backtest, allowing Real Ticks Accuracy and Time Period Accuracy
  • Guppy Built-in: GMMA with 12 EMA built-in

This is what you are looking for!

RENKO

A Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is built using price movement rather than both price and standardized time intervals like most charts are. It is thought to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga," since the chart looks like a series of bricks. A new brick is created when the price moves a specified price amount, and each block is positioned at a 45-degree angle (up or down) to the prior brick. 

Why Renko?

  • Renko charts filter out noise and help traders to more clearly see the trend, since all movements that are smaller than the box size are filtered out.

How does Dynamic Brick Size works?

  • Brick size can be based on the Average True Range (ATR), by setting a % of it's value of a determined Time Frame. It will be updating on each candle of the new ATR value, WITHOUT CHANGING THE PREVIOUS BRICK SIZES!

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ 

GUPPY

The Guppy Multiple Moving Average (GMMA) is a technical indicator that aims to anticipate a potential breakout in the price of an asset. The term gets its name from Daryl Guppy, an Australian financial columnist and book author who developed the concept in his book, "Trading Tactics." The GMMA consists of a short-term group of EMAs and a long-term group of EMAs, both containing six MAs, for a total of 12, and is overlaid on the price chart of an asset.

Why Guppy?

  • Guppy identifies changing trends, breakouts, and trading opportunities in the price of an asset by combining two groups of moving averages (EMA) with different time periods.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

INPUTS

  • Brick Size : calculated as a Tick Amount or a % of the ATR value.
  • Dynamic Size Based on ATR : Must be turned on if calculating brick size on ATR. 
  • ATR Timeframe : Must be turned onif calculating brick size on ATR. The timeframe define the value of the ATR taken in consideration. This will determine the interval of time fro brick size to be updated.
  • ATR Period : Must be turned on if calculating brick size on ATR.
  • Show Wicks : On or Off.
  • Use Full History : Use all the available history data to calculate the past Renko Chart. That may take more time than when its off.
  • Guppy EMA : Show the Guppy indicator.

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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