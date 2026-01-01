If you need to add an alert system (pop-up alerts, sound, email, Telegram, WhatsApp), please leave a request in the comments. The current build is intended for integration into Expert Advisors.



TrendPicoeur — Implements the Parabolic SAR algorithm; the indicator is non-repainting. Conditions: SuperTrend algorithm and volatility algorithm. The indicator can be used for trailing stops, as a signal generator, or as a trend indicator.

It connects to an Expert Advisor via buffers. The indicator has two buffers:

SetIndexBuffer(0, sarBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA); — Buffer (0) contains the price level for arrow placement on the chart.

SetIndexBuffer(1, colorBuffer, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); — Buffer (1) defines the arrow color.

The color buffer (1) provides the following signals:

0 = Red = Bearish signal (Sell)

1 = Blue = Bullish signal (Buy)

Indicator Settings:

input int trendPeriod = 14;

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE trendPrice = PRICE_CLOSE;

input int volumesPeriod = 14;

input int adaptiveRange = 100;

input double minRangeSpread = 10.0;

input double multiplier = 0.02;

input double minimumStep = 0.02;

input double deviation = 0.0;

Risk Warning

Trading on financial markets (Forex, CFDs, and other instruments) carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all invested capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This indicator (or any other tool) does not constitute a trading signal and does not guarantee profits.

All trading decisions are made independently by the user, who assumes full responsibility for any potential losses. It is strongly recommended to thoroughly test the tool on a demo account and assess your personal risk tolerance before live use.

Do not invest funds whose loss would be critical to your financial well-being.