Disas

This expert has a simple and efficient panel for transactions. It also has capital and risk management tools. in part of Run(2-6) Built-in automated trading robots. All of them can be used with updates. And there is no need to spend more. Many indicators are used in this expert for low-risk automatic trading. Refer to the guide for details. See the performance of each episode. Pay attention to the guide in the photos.

Help panel:

  1. Lot=Volume
  2. TP=Take Profit
  3. SL=Stop Loss
  4. C.A.B=Close All Buy
  5. C.A.S=Close All Sell
  6. C.B.L=Close Buy Limit
  7. C.S.L=Close Sell Limit
  8. C.B.S=Close Buy Stop
  9. C.S.S=Close Sell Stop
  10. TPSL:Edite All TP and SL=empty
  11. Close target:Close All By Point
  12. Alarm Buy (Active/Inactive)=By Less RSI and MFI
  13. Alarm Sell (Active/Inactive)=By More RSI and MFI
  14. Profit C.L (Active/Inactive)=Profit Close All
  15. Shift PIP (Active/Inactive)=Sudden momentary changes.
  16. Run1 (Active/Inactive)=capital risk number (default RISKBALANCE=10 means ten percent of the balance)
  17. Run2 (Active/Inactive)=Automated trading robot(Trend + Level trading) Period= PERIOD_H1 And Symbol EURUSD
  18. Run36 (Active/Inactive)=In future updates (Automated trading robot)

Basic settings of the expert: For Run2-6 Indicators.

  1. Relative Strength Index
  2. Money Flow Index
  3. Williams' Percent Range
  4. Commodity Channel Index
  5. order: Maximum number allowed per transaction
Some indicators used:
  1. ichimoku
  2. moving average
  3. Relative Strength Index
  4. Money Flow Index
  5. Williams' Percent Range
  6. Commodity Channel Index



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Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
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Mohammad Bagher Mayali
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This expert  has capital and risk management tools. Many indicators are used in this expert for low-risk automatic trading. Refer to the guide for details. Help: Lot=Volume TP=Take Profit SL=Stop Loss Order = number of orders  Currency EURUSD & Period H1  It is strongly recommended to use the following defaults according to the inventory. - example: balance 1000 Standard or Micro Lot:Volume = 1 TP:Take Profit = 50 SL:stop loss = 1000 Order:number of orders = 1  balance 100 Standard or Micro  Lo
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