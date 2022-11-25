The Arrow Scalper
- Experts
- Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
- Version: 100.1
Dear Friend..
I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic
this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that:
- when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend
the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order
the buy or sell order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually
by the user , such as :
lot size : 0.01
TP : 75 point
SL : 35 point
best luck ...
if u like give it 5 stars ...
thanks for ur support