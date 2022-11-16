MultiPairs Average Daily Range

This indicator is intended to help traders to see today's daily range compared to the average daily range.

You can change the number of days for the average daily range otherwise you can  use 20 as the default.

The % Reach will give info about the progress today's range toward the average daily range.

Breakout traders, or pullback traders normally will look at base area, in which they might want to know the average daily range as comparison.


The indicator has color code green and red, where the Red indicates the today's range has reach more than 50% of the average daily range.

Less than 50%, will make the %reach and today's range into Green color.




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TJIONG KIM SHIUNG Tjiong
Indicators
This indicator is very useful for those who trade with investor techniques. That's why I named it InvestorTool. Why investors? Isn't this a tool for trading? This indicator is basically to help investors to identify which pairs are very close to their All-Time-Low or All-Time-High. So that the investor will quickly spot which instruments are "relatively" at its low cost, and telling the minimum equity required. If the pair is close to All-Time-Low then investor can put a buy position. When t
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